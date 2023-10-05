A month ago, players complained to League of Legends that, if anything, “Riot has gone crazy” for selling a Jhin card for $200 dollars, which obviously sparked controversy in the community that does not want this to end “in a gacha game” (or collectibles game) and that “How come we don’t already have a proper battle pass system like Fortnite or Valorant that gives you points for skins like this?” But far from rectifying, at Riot Games they think it is the right path.

Jhin Annihilating Cosmic Darkness

This has been made quite clear by Riot Mortdog, design director of TeamFight Tactics, in a streaming where he talked about monetization, League of Legends, Battle Chess and other things. But where he left many busy was that the problem with everything was not the fees or the policies of Riot Games, but that the entire community reaction is due to a clash between cultures.

And to clarify the players’ doubts, he explained: “If we accept that it is a global game, we must assume that cultures are different around the world. Each culture has its own desires and opinions about what is acceptable or not. Our challenge is trying to satisfy the players from Culture A and Culture B, because they don’t want the same thing,” he explains.

From his words, then, we can deduce that what is criticized in the West (where this is not well regarded), in the East is very normal and is even appreciated by fans, like what happens in China, Korea, Vietnam and other countries. from Asia.

“In this case, players from Culture A want high-value items. They want it in the game and if we don’t add it they will say that we are terrible and that we don’t listen to them. For their part, players from Culture B ask us to Let’s not set those prices because it is not fair and there is no need to do such expensive things. This explanation makes clear the company’s policy that goes in the direction of predation of the monetary resources of players who are more willing to spend on cosmetic aspects within their games. In short, if you don’t like it, don’t buy.

With all this, rioter Mortdog justifies the presence of TeamFight Tactics’ random rewards, and that the company’s responsibility is to give a wide variety of options where players can spend their money. But if you don’t have it, you can complete quests that will give you credit for things you want, a longer path, so gacha is the easier path for more eager players.

What are GACHAs?

A gatcha in video games is a monetization system that is based on randomness. Players spend real money to get in-game items such as characters, weapons, items, etc., but they don’t know what they will get. The name “gacha” comes from Japanese toy vending machines, which operate in a similar way. Players insert coins or bills into the machine and turn a lever. Then a capsule with a toy falls into the dispenser.

Gatcha systems are very popular in mobile video games, but are also found in console and PC games. Gatcha systems have been criticized for their addiction potential. Players can spend large amounts of money in the game in an attempt to obtain the items they want. In some cases, this has led to financial and mental health problems.

However, proponents of gatcha systems argue that they are a legitimate form of monetization. They point out that players are not required to spend money on the game and can enjoy it without doing so.

