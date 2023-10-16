Alex Rins went to Mandalika with the unknown of what his right leg would be like after fracturing it in the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix last June. The rider from Barcelona was kept at rest until a couple of weeks ago, when he returned to Japan to see firsthand the progress of his recovery, but even then the pain was still too strong and he was forced to retire after Friday.

The Team LCR rider bet everything on Indonesia, even though he was planning to stop if things didn’t go his way. However, after the first tests in Mandalika he saw that he could tolerate the pain, even though he clearly lacked pace after so many months away from the bike. This is why the ninth place obtained on Sunday seemed like “a podium” to him.

Even though it was an elimination race, in which only 14 riders classified, no one can take away the fact that Rins finished ahead of Aleix Espargaró, Takaaki Nakagami, Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández and Franco Morbidelli. He was very happy after the action on the track, for having given his all and for not giving up, even though the second half of the race was scheduled for 27 laps, in extremely hot conditions and without the effect of local anesthesia.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The number 42 then commented on his difficult experience on the bike: “I got lost a lot; I thought I was seventh and instead I was ninth. I tried to change my riding style and lean slightly to the right. In the slow corners I was a stick on the bike. I had a lot of pain in my leg. I thought there was something wrong with the screws. But the doctor checked me and said everything was fine.

Before the next leg of the hat-trick, Australia, Rins will try to recover: “In the next few days I will try to do some sport, to walk. I will get active to get the blood flowing.” In view of Phillip Island, however, it will be difficult to repeat the performance of 2022, when he won: “I would like to be able to think about going to Australia and repeating last year’s victory, but it’s not possible. This Sunday I arrived 22 seconds behind the winner ,” Rins said.

“We never stopped fighting to get to the finish line,” began the Catalan. “I’m proud because I didn’t throw in the towel. Halfway through the race the anesthesia wore off and it was really hard. Then on this track, which is all the way to the right. At that moment I thought about the whole process. The two physiotherapy sessions a day, the gym, the journey here. We were the best Honda and I overtook Nakagami. For me this is like a podium. I haven’t been on the bike for many months”, he concluded.

