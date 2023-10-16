Seven years ago, Lexus went crazy for once. That’s when they unveiled the LC, a coupe that came to challenge the European superpowers of Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-AMG. However, chances are we already lost you when we suggested that this device has been on the market for seven years now, because it might not tell you that. LCs are so rare on our roads that you would almost think that deliveries have not yet fully started… But that is not the only reason why you would estimate this Lexus to be younger than it is.

Velvet gloves

The clumsy photos of yours truly are not even remotely sufficient to capture how beautiful the Lexus LC is. Even seven years after its launch, it often leaves newer competitors behind when it comes to well-balanced lines; just look at its supercar-sharp nose, its eye-catching roof panel or those crazy rear lights that repeat the L-shaped light signature ad infinitum through mirrors. Add to that its rarity, and you would almost estimate this Lexus to be a price range higher than the car is actually in…

In fact, when you sit in the wonderfully comfortable sports seats of the LC, you might even dare to say the word “Bentley level”. So everything isn’t just solidly built, oh no. You have the feeling that each individual car has been expertly put together with kid gloves by eight highly trained Takumi Japanese – because that is exactly how it is. The end result is a cabin where not a stitch is out of place, and in the case of our Hokkaido Edition, those stitches hold pieces of supple leather in place with different colors for the driver and passenger. The only thing that somewhat undermines the feeling of exclusivity is the clumsily mounted plaque stating that this LC is one of only 80 Hokkaidi, but hey: that mention is worth something in itself.

Hybride of V8

Hokkaido or not, with the Lexus LC you have to choose from two powertrains. One is known as the LC 500 and gets a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and the other is this LC 500h. As the ‘h’ sign suggests, this is a hybrid of the self-charging kind, because that is how Toyota and therefore also the luxury branch Lexus prefer them. In accordance with time-honored Lexus tradition, the ‘500’ must demonstrate that the hybrid, despite a smaller lung capacity, offers comparable power to a copy with a 5.0-liter engine, but that is not entirely the case here. For example, the LC 500h produces 359 hp from the combination of a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor, which, according to our abacus, is a full 108 hp less than an LC 500-without-h can cough up.

This of course takes its toll on performance, although the difference is remarkably good. For example, an LC 500h like our test sample accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, which is barely 3 tenths slower than an LC with a V8. Moreover, the hybrid powertrain is quite smart, so while the V6 and the electric motor fight behind the scenes about who will deliver which part of the power, there is hardly any complaint about the throttle response. Finally, the hybrid only weighs about 50 kilos more than the regular LC 500 and you don’t feel that difference in practice… Although that could also be due to the fact that they both weigh about two tons. As a result, you can guess that no LC comes close to something like a Porsche 911 in terms of playful sportiness, although the Lexus is anything but disappointing in terms of dynamics.

More GT than sports car

The only thing you shouldn’t count on with the LC 500h is having to shift gears yourself with the paddles behind the steering wheel. No matter how hard Lexus has tried to simulate ten gears by interweaving its usual CVT automatic transmission with a four-speed gearbox and some smart software; The end result doesn’t feel very natural… And we haven’t even talked about the sound yet. After having driven an LC 500 Cabrio for a while, we can report that its V8 is one of the most sensationally roaring engines on the market. Now don’t get us wrong: the V6 of the hybrid sounds anything but bad, but it is not a naturally aspirated V8… And being a hybrid, you should also be lucky that your LC is not driving electrically when you want to show off in the boulevard of the average seaside resort.

Secretly, however, that is not what this Lexus is all about. The LC prefers to devour long distances in comfort, because the suspension is surprisingly forgiving for a two-ton machine that also corners tightly. Within that picture, the hybrid drivetrain suddenly makes a little more sense than that old brat of a V8, since the latter easily guzzles 12 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers. Our LC 500h, on the other hand, settled for an average of 8.6 l/100 km, and works a little quieter and smoother. If you put all that together, you would almost call the hybrid the more logical LC… Unless of course you live next to a well-resonating tunnel, in which case you really have to buy the convertible with V8.

Infotainment butler wanted (M/F/X)

The Lexus LC is more GT than sports car, but anyone who wants to travel long distances also needs room for their luggage. The LC… just offers that. For example, with its 172 liters you get two small suitcases crammed into the cargo space, but fortunately the rest of your stuff can be placed on the back seat. There is no room for fully-fledged people in such a “2+2”. The passenger seat must be occupied at all times, if necessary by a butler who you hire to operate the outdated infotainment for you. Thanks to that flaw of a touchpad in the center console, it is almost impossible to adjust climate control or multimedia once you are moving. Fortunately, the facelift will change that, because newly delivered LCs will soon receive a touchscreen with fresh software.

At the time of writing, this transition also makes it impossible to configure an LC, so we have to base ourselves on the last known new price. That was 126,800 euros, regardless of whether you ordered the car as a hybrid or with a V8. If you think that is a lot of money, we would like to add that, for example, a basic Porsche 911 costs exactly 4,162 euros and 46 euro cents more – because Germans calculate down to the decimal point. The Japanese, on the other hand, give you an almost fully equipped LC for that money, with everything from heated and cooled, electrically adjustable leather seats to countless safety systems. This Hokkaido Edition adds that two-tone interior, as well as specific rims and the otherwise optional, adaptive spoiler.

Conclusion

The Lexus LC is a rarity on our roads and that is a shame. For example, it costs less, including equipment, than a basic Porsche 911 and there are clearly enough people who would pay that kind of money for a car, because you see the latter on the corner of every street, so to speak. We understand: this Japanese guy obviously doesn’t drive like a Porsche… But take a good look at it and tell us that this isn’t the most beautiful car your money can buy? No? Still no one?

Motor

3.5-liter V6 petrol engine + electric motor

Transmission

CVT + four-speed automatic (total 10 speeds)

Test car price

€ 128 290.00

Basic model price

€ 126 800.00

Average test consumption

8.60 L/100km