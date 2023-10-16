The Nigerian striker was injured during the international break: he will miss at least six matches, including the double match against Union in the Champions League, Milan and the derby against Salernitana in the championship

Maurizio Nicita

16 October – Naples

Bad news for Napoli who lose their goalscorer Victor Osimhen for at least a month: the Nigerian will only be back on the pitch at the end of November. Once again Osimhen returns from the Nigerian national team injured. And this time it’s more serious than expected. Today’s tests carried out in Castel Volturno highlighted a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the right thigh. The Italian striker has already started treatment. But recovery times won’t be very short.

the osimhen calendar

—

We need to plan for at least a three-week break before he returns to training at full speed and, considering that the cycle of the next six matches will end on November 12th, it is likely that we will see the center forward again only after the restart after the next break. national teams, approximately November 25th for Atalanta-Napoli. Upon returning from the break, Napoli will face Verona, and then fly to Germany to challenge Union Berlin in the Champions League. At the end of October Milan arrives at Maradona, then the Campania derby with Salernitana and the return of the European match against Union. Before the third national break in November, Garcia’s team will challenge Empoli. All matches that the attacker will presumably miss.

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 6:06 pm)

