Voice of Sumatra – PSMS Medan defeated PSDS Deli Serdang with a score of 3-1 at the Medan Teladan Stadium, Sunday 1 October 2023.

PSMS Medan coach Ridwan Saragih revealed the key to Ayam Kinantan’s victory against Traktor Kuning.

He admitted that the key to victory this time was thanks to the togetherness and motivation of the players to win.

“The first key is the togetherness and motivation of the children after the two previous draws. Thank God we were able to win this derby,” he told reporters.

Regarding PSMS conceding again, Ridwan said that the goal that occurred was different from the previous goal process, namely from a free kick that was wrongly anticipated by the goalkeeper.

“Yes, the goal this time was a process from the middle, this will also be an evaluation in the future,” he said.

PSMS player Rachmat Hidayat said this victory was achieved thanks to the coach’s instructions which they successfully carried out.

“We as players, following the coach’s instructions, can be united so as to give the first winning points in Teladan,” he said.

PSDS coach Susanto admitted that there were weaknesses in his squad that made PSMS win this match.

“Our weakness is in crossing balls, so this is our evaluation as well as how to minimize our own mistakes,” said Susanto.

He explained that the match was actually balanced, but PSMS’ more thorough preparation meant that his team lost to PSMS.

“That’s football, whoever starts well will definitely get maximum results,” he said.

For this victory, PSMS collected 5 points from 1 win and 2 draws.

Meanwhile PSDS collected 4 points from 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses.