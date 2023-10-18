The movie Alien: Romulus (2024) is directed by Fede Alvarez and the creator of the saga Ridley Scott has already seen it and this is what he thinks.

It’s been a while since we saw the last film in this horror and science fiction saga in the cinema. We are referring to Alien: Covenant (2017), which had a mixed reaction and grossed $240 million. Now they have prepared a new installment and we have very good news, since Ridley Scott, director of the original 1979 story, really liked it.

During the DGA Latin Summit, Fede Alvarez, director and co-writer of the upcoming Alien: Romulus, shared his experience showing his “director’s cut” to Ridley Scott, who is one of the film’s producers. Despite feeling “terrified” to meet Scott due to his reputation as a demanding filmmaker, Alvarez was pleasantly surprised by his reaction.

These are his words.

“And then he enters the room and he does say: Fede, what can I tell you? It’s fucking cool… My family knows that it was one of the best moments of my life to have a teacher like him, who I admired so much, even seeing a movie that I made, I admit, but particularly with something like this, that I would recognize him and She would talk for an hour about what she liked about him. One of the best compliments he had was, “The dialogue is fantastic.” Are you the writer? Yeah!”

This is a glowing review that carries considerable weight, as Ridley Scott has been critical in the past of sequels to iconic franchises, such as Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and prevented Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 from being filmed. The fact that he praises the next Alien movie as “fucking great” portends great expectations for fans of the saga.

Xenomorfo

Alien: Romulus will be released on August 16, 2024. Although the specific plot is being kept secret, the synopsis teases that it will follow a group of young people in a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Johnson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Do you want to see this movie? It must be recognized that Fede Alvarez has done a great job with Possession infernal (2013), Don’t breathe (2016) and Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger (2018). So let’s hope it takes the Alien saga to a new level and terrifies us in movie theaters.