Although it is a masterpiece of science fiction, Blade Runner caused Ridley Scott a lot of suffering.

Ridley Scott, the iconic director of Alien (1979), is no stranger to expressing his direct opinions, and this time, he surprisingly candidly addressed his sci-fi masterpiece, Blade Runner (1982), in an interview with TF .

The film was a failure upon its release, as it was initially compared to Star Wars and it obviously has nothing to do with it. Luckily, it eventually became one of the most influential and innovative science fiction stories ever told. The adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”, remains beloved four decades later, having even undergone different editions over the years.

The director explains his experience filming it.

Ridley Scott recognized the great challenges that Blade Runner caused him, but he did not hesitate to affirm that the film is one of the ones that make him most proud.

“The filming was a very bad experience for me. I had horrible coworkers. The financiers were killing me every day. He had been very successful in running a company and knew he was doing something very, very special. So I would never take no for an answer.”

“But they didn’t understand what they had. You film it, edit it and mix it. And when you get halfway through, everyone says it’s too slow. You have to learn, as a director, you can’t listen to anyone. He knew he was doing something very, very special. And now it’s one of the biggest sci-fi movies ever made and one that everyone feeds off of. Every damn movie.”

Blade Runner

Ridley Scott may sound defiant in his words, but he is not wrong in the slightest. In fact, he made it clear that he has no patience for those critics who once disparaged what could be considered his masterpiece.

“I hadn’t seen Blade Runner in 20 years. Really. But I just saw her. And she’s not slow. The information you get is very original and interesting, it talks about biological creations and off-world mining, which, in those days, they said was nonsense. I say: Fuck you.”

What is it about?

Harrison Ford

Blade Runner transports us to a dystopian future in Los Angeles in 2019, where replicants, synthetic beings created by the powerful Tyrell Corporation, are designed to work in space colonies. When a group of fugitive replicants led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) returns to Earth, exhausted police officer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) reluctantly accepts the mission to pursue them.

Do you agree with Ridley Scott’s assessment? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and relive the classic Blade Runner to enjoy its richness and originality.