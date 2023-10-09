Joker

Did Ridley Scott like the movie Joker? And Joaquin Phoenix’s performance? Here we leave you the answers.

Director Ridley Scott has shared his thoughts on casting Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role in his upcoming Napoleon biopic. Although he praised the actor’s performance in Joker, he also criticized how the film was perceived as a “celebration” of violence.

Now, the movie Napoleon is about to be released and from what we have seen in the trailers, Ridley Scott was right in choosing Joaquin Phoenix. In fact, he is considered a serious candidate for the Oscars.

These are the words of the director.

“I was impressed with his outrageous movie Joker. I didn’t like the way it celebrated violence, but Joaquín was extraordinary. I thought he would be an incredible asset to Napoleon, not only creatively, but also in a business sense. He only had two actors in mind for the role. I won’t mention the other one.”

Ridley Scott went on to reveal that he filmed Napoleon in just 62 days.

“Normally, a film like this would be shot at about 110 degrees. Years ago I discovered that eight cameras are eight times faster. Each department has to be able to keep up with my pace. Actors don’t want to hear the life story before every take. I discovered it from the beginning. A well-known Welsh actor once told me: I love what you do because you move so fast. You have to know the geometry of the scene. If he doesn’t do it, it will be 3 pm before your first shot starts.”

Napoleon by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie will hit theaters on November 24, 2023. While we will be able to see Joaquin Phoenix again as the Joker in the sequel that will be released on October 4, 2024.

Which of the 2 stories are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.