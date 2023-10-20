Fede Álvarez talks about her unexpected experience receiving Ridley Scott’s blessing for her film Alien: Romulus

Nothing prepares you for a legend like Ridley Scott to look you in the eye and say, “That’s fucking cool.” That was the surprising response that Fede Álvarez, director of the next film Alien: Romulus, received from the master of science fiction. The news comes to us from the Directors Guild of America Latin Summit 2023and frankly, it has left more than one with their jaw on the floor.

Álvarez’s nerves were through the roof, and no wonder. She planned to confront Scott face to face to gather his impressions of the film that is coming to breathe new life into the Alien universe. “Even if I was going to say, ‘You’ve destroyed my legacy,’ I wanted to be in front of him and look him in the eyes,” Alvarez confessed. And boy did he do it!

The Alien legacy under examination

Now, let’s go back in time a little. The world of cinema still remembers the lukewarm reception that Ridley Scott’s prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, had. Globally, these films generated $240.9 million, a somewhat disappointing result considering that in the United States and Canada alone they accumulated $74.3 million. Compared to a production budget of $97 million, not including marketing expenses, these numbers are nothing to write home about. So what happens now with Alien: Romulus?

Álvarez comes from revitalizing the legacy of Evil Dead, and now he dares with the Alien franchise. But there is a twist: The new film, which will be released on August 16, 2024, has no connection to Scott’s prequels. The plot will revolve around a group of young people in a distant world who face the most terrifying life form in the universe. This new project promises, and Ridley Scott knows it.

The team behind Romulus

This new project comes backed by an impressive cast that includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. Álvarez co-wrote the script with Rodo Sayagues. The film, which remains quite enigmatic, is already generating high expectations.

The importance of Ridley Scott in the world of science fiction

If there is anyone who has left an indelible mark on pop culture and especially the science fiction genre, it is Ridley Scott. We are not just talking about Alien, which revolutionized the horror and science fiction genre at the time, but about a career full of gems. Films like Blade Runner and Gladiator have shown their ability to mix deep narrative with striking visuals. His ability to build worlds is simply unsurpassed.

And now, let’s see how all this fits into the story of Fede Álvarez. Having the support of a figure as monumental as Ridley Scott It is more than just a simple advertising push; It is a rite of passage in the world of cinema. Álvarez, who already left his mark on the horror genre with Evil Dead, now faces the challenge of living up to a legacy that has fascinated and terrified generations. A Scott endorsement isn’t just a stamp on a poster; It is as if the master passes the torch to the apprentice. Now we just have to wait and see how he will handle it.

The teacher’s opinion

Returning to the topic of Ridley Scott seal of approval, this was not a simple “like”. Álvarez stated that one of the best moments of his life was when Scott specifically praised the film’s dialogue. They even asked him if he was also the screenwriter, to which Álvarez confirmed that he was. This is no small feat, we are talking about a director who has left an indelible mark on science fiction, from Blade Runner to, of course, Alien.

If someone like Ridley Scott goes out of his way to applaud your work in a universe he created, then you’re probably doing something very right. Alien: Romulus It promises a lot, and we can’t wait to see what surprises it has in store for us. Let the Xenomorph tremble!