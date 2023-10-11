It’s been 23 years since Gladiator wowed audiences in movie theaters and Ridley Scott explains why we’ve waited so long for a sequel.

When one sees Gladiator, the capitalized movie by Ridley Scott starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix y Connie Nielsen, and comes to an end, it is logical to think that the story is closed and complete. But a portion of the public has spent more than two decades talking about a sequel.

Con Maximum Tenth Meridius dead at the end of the original film, the ideas have bordered on the absurd over the years. Perhaps one of the craziest was the reincarnation of the former Roman general at different times in history. Fortunately, that script ended up in Hollywood purgatory.

It seemed that Gladiator 2 would never see the light of day, but the project has gained momentum and, in fact, filming began in Malta this year, although it is suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

Ridley Scottwho is taking the opportunity to promote Napoleon, where he will once again collaborate with Joaquin Phoenix, has explained why it has taken us so long to see that Gladiator 2 project go into production.

A logical, but elusive, idea for Gladiator 2

During his press tour to promote Napoleon, Ridley Scott sat down to chat with Total Film and, taking advantage of the occasion, he talked about Gladiator 2 and the reason for the delay of this sequel that, for many, was unexpected.

“Why now? Because before we didn’t have a script. We tried, in fact, four years ago: I chose a very good writer who couldn’t understand it, although he fought for it. I was terribly upset because he didn’t deliver. He’s a friend of mine. I asked him if he was going to get it and he admitted no.

That took about 10 months, then it disappeared. And then we got back into the car with a very obvious idea: there is a survivor who is the son of the union between Lucilla and Máximo.”

Paul Mescal will give life to the adult iteration of Lucio in the sequel to Gladiator, which will also feature Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Peter Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas.

At the moment, production on Gladiator 2 is on hold, waiting for disputes between the actors’ union and the studios to be resolved.