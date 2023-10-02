THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG-Vadel Badjideh, the lover of his daughter Nikita Mirzani, finally opened his voice after being called a shoe shiner. Lolly and Vadel are known to be in a long distance relationship or LDR because Nikita Mirzani’s eldest daughter is currently studying in London, England.

Lolly and Nikita Mirzani’s fight then affected Vadel Badjideh. Recently, during a live broadcast on social media, Nikita Mirzani commented on her daughter’s relationship with a man with curly hair. Nikita even said that Vadel’s appearance resembled a shoe polish polisher.

However, Nikita Mirzani’s comments did not cause any significant problems for Vadel Badjideh’s family. Even so, Vadel Badjideh still tries to respect Nikita Mirzani because she is his girlfriend’s mother.

“It seems like the shoeshine man’s words have no effect on us, so let’s just let it go,” said Bintang, Vadel Badjideh’s brother.

Also read: As a result of the terrible incident in the Dewa United vs Persebaya match, Green Force management will inspect the entire Bajul Ijo squad

“If that’s what he thinks then it’s okay, we can’t force people to like us,” he said. Then, Vadel, as the person being targeted, also gave his opinion. For Vadel, hearing unpleasant things about himself was normal. Even his own family often mocked him.

“I think it’s normal because in my family, the teasing is even worse,” said Vadel.

“In my family, everyone criticizes me every day. Whether it’s a polisher or something else, that’s only a small part, for me it’s normal,” he added. Vadel tries to continue to be nice to Nikita Mirzani. He even always reminded Lolly to respect her biological mother.

Vadel Badjideh didn’t want to respond to Nikita Mirzani’s insults. Regarding Nikita Mirzani and Lolly, Vadel also paid attention. He asked Lolly to return to Indonesia because he really missed his biological mother.

Also read: Vacant rentals in South Jakarta Prices start from IDR 2.2 million, check the complete details here!