Massimiliano Pulice, former President of Rics

Rics Italia appoints new regional advisory Board

Rics in Italia, the Italian headquarters of Rics, the organization that operates in the Real Estate sector, has appointed the new Regional Advisory Board headed by Massimiliano Pulice, former President of Rics in Italy in the previous mandate and member of the European World Regional Board of Rics. “This board represents a significant step forward for Rics in Italy and, we are convinced, for the future of our activities and initiatives. We have a lot of work to do and we are ready for this exciting new chapter”, commented President Pulice referring to the organization’s next strategy in Italy, which will see each of the members of the Board bring transversal experience and expertise in the natural and built environment sector, and vertical on the priorities of Rics in Italy – and of the market – in the next three years”, he concluded.

The Regional Advisory Board in Italy is composed of Nicola Arcaini MRICS, Director; Giulia Comparini MRICS, Partner – Cocuzza & Associati Law Firm; Antonella Faggiani MRICS, Managing partner – Smart Land Srl: Board Member responsible for the Regions and Territory area, Faggiani will dedicate herself to territorial and regional issues; Raffaella Peloso MRICS, Senior Director, Head of Valuation Hotels Italy – CBRE: Board Member responsible for the Valuation area, Peloso will deal with issues related to the field of real estate valuation; Marco Plazzotta FRICS, Managing Partner – FIDE AM. Board Member responsible for the Property & Investment area, Plazzotta will deal with issues related to real estate investments; Barbara Polito FRICS, Head of Asset Management – GWM Group. Board Member responsible for the Sustainability area, Polito will be responsible for initiatives related to sustainability; Andrea Radice MRICS, COO – YARD REAAS Group. Board Member responsible for the Construction & QS area, Radice will focus on the construction and quantity surveying sector; Francesca Zirnstein MRICS, General Director – Real Estate Scenarios. Board Member responsible for the Relations with Institutions area, Zirnstein will act as a representative of Rics in Italy towards the institutions.

Subscribe to the newsletter