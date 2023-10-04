THE VOICE OF SEMARANG – Providing real splendor to the 24th Alfamart Anniversary (SUA) series as well as bringing closer ties between Alfamart and consumers around the city of Semarang, Alfamart held Alfamart Afternoon Ronda. Celebrity Rico Ceper who took part in the event made the event even more lively.

In this program, Rico Ceper together with Alfamart store employees went around the Bringin Raya store area carrying a ‘Toa Megaphone’ while distributing surprise gifts or vouchers. The Alfamart Afternoon Ronda with Rico Ceper will be held today, Wednesday 4 October 2023.

Meanwhile, there are 1600 other Alfamart stores holding this activity in the September to October period, spread from west to east Indonesia. The excitement at this event made the local community noisy with the Alfamart Afternoon Round.

Alfamart Semarang Branch Manager, Sulardi, who apparently also took part in this activity, stated that many people around the shop were enthusiastic about Ronda Sore Alfamart.

“This is something exciting and interesting, so there were lots of people when we toured the settlement, it was very busy. “They are enthusiastic about games, music, clowns and other activities along the patrol route,” he explained.

According to him, with this afternoon’s patrol, Alfamart can get closer to the community around the area where Alfamart stores operate, more than just a place where they fulfill their daily needs.

The prizes prepared during the afternoon patrol series for the community were very interesting, ranging from household appliances such as magicoms, blenders, irons and others to shopping vouchers.

“One way to get prizes is by registering as an Alfamart member and shopping, so don’t throw away shopping receipts. The more often you shop, the greater the opportunity,” added Sulardi.

One of the residents of Bringin, Dwijayanti, looked enthusiastic about taking part in the game during the afternoon patrol.

“It’s exciting, Alfamart puts on an exciting event, especially since there are artists participating. It’s like a carnival, there are lots of prizes. I didn’t expect that Alfamart, where I shop, was holding an event for the local residents.” he explained.

The fun doesn’t stop after just walking around, there are also various competitions for the community which of course also attract prizes.

Complete information on activities and other requirements can be found via the official Instagram @alfamart or poster facilities at Alfamart stores. See you at Ronda Sore Alfamart in your home area.***