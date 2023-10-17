Thanks to its irreverent, ridiculous and unique sense of humor, Rick and Morty conquered television and became one of the most popular animated series. Unfortunately, at the beginning of 2023 he was involved in a controversy due to his co-creator, Justin Roiland. This situation forced Adult Swim to get new voice actors.

Although he served as writer and producer, Justin Roiland is best known for being one of the minds behind the animated show and the official voice of the leading couple. Of course, his departure from the project presented a big question: who will bring these characters to life in the new episodes?

Meet the new Rick and Morty actors

A few weeks ago, Adult Swim surprised the community with the first trailer for the new season of Rick and Morty and fans were finally able to hear the new voices of the protagonists. Luckily, we had to wait a little while to find out the identity of the actors.

According to reports, Ian Cardoni, WWE and Apple TV narrator, plays Rick Sanchez in Season 7. On the other hand, Harry Belden, famous for his participation in the series Joe Pera Talks With You and Chicago Med, is the person in charge of giving life to Morty.

Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden played Rick and Morty, respectively

Although it is possible to identify small differences and the voice change is noticeable, the new actors hit the mark and perfectly captured the essence of the original voices of the leading duo of Rick and Morty. This is no coincidence, as Adult Swim’s goal was to get similar voices to avoid distracting fans.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Scott Marder highlighted that replacing Justin Roiland was a complicated task, since the casting process lasted 6 months. Furthermore, he explained that they chose to hire 2 actors instead of one to prevent the new actor from wearing out his voice.

“It was more difficult than we thought. I thought it was going to be easier. Rick was much tougher than he expected; They all sounded like Macho Man Randy Savage or a cousin of his. Nobody sounded exactly like Rick,” noted the producer.

Likewise, the Rick and Morty showrunner indicated that the goal was always to avoid the change of voices being noticeable, as much as possible.

“I felt like a lot of people didn’t necessarily know what happened this year, so for all those people who are just tuning into the show like nothing has changed, I wanted them to have the maximum experience they could have without any distractions. The goal was always to try to preserve the viewing experience and give them the same show that they have had every 2 seasons,” said Scott Marder.

Why was Justin Roiland replaced in Rock and Morty?

In early 2023, Justin Roiland became embroiled in controversy after he faced domestic violence charges for an incident that reportedly occurred in 2020.

After this news came to light, Adult Swim ended its relationship with the creative and announced that Rick and Morty will continue without him, which meant finding a new cast of voices for the protagonists.

But tell us, what do you think of the new actors? Do you think they met expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

Season 7 of Rick and Morty debuted on October 15. Click here to read more news related to this popular TV series.

