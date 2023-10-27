What could Rick Sanchez fear? Below we leave you details of the Rick and Morty series that you may not have known.

Rick Sanchez, the scientific genius behind Rick and Morty, is known for his disregard for authority and his ability to overcome the most challenging challenges in the multiverse. However, there are two things that really manage to put you in a state of uncontrollable fear in a universe full of threats and dangerous creatures: squirrels and pirates.

The series protagonist’s fear of squirrels is revealed in an episode called Morty’s Mind Blowers. Here, we discover that Rick has erased a memory in which Morty accidentally learns that squirrels are hyper-intelligent beings that secretly control the world from the shadows. These squirrels are so powerful that, upon discovering that Morty has discovered them, they invade the Smith family home, forcing Rick and Morty to flee to another dimension.

What happens to the pirates?

As for Rick’s fear of pirates, it is mentioned in a season three episode titled The Rickchurian Mortydate. After falling out with the president, Rick and Morty are subjected to a strange wedding ceremony. The President believes that he has discovered Rick’s weakness, Sanchezium, but when Rick reveals that he invented the element himself, the President decides to retire. However, one of the generals gives the order to free the pirates, and that is when Rick panics, running away scared of the situation.

It seems absurd that the smartest man in the multiverse would be afraid of squirrels and pirates. While the squirrels in Rick and Morty’s world are involved in a whole series of crazy conspiracies, such as secretly electing the popes of the Catholic Church and conspiring with ExxonMobil and Monsanto, one wonders why Rick couldn’t deal with them. As for the pirates, how could they be a threat to someone with Rick’s intelligence?

The most plausible explanation is that Rick has irrational fears, just like anyone else. Some people are afraid of clowns or spiders, and Rick is terrified of squirrels and pirates. Ultimately, the series doesn’t offer a complete explanation for why Rick fears pirates so much, leaving a mystery that fans can only speculate. In the bizarre and funny world of Rick and Morty, even the smartest genius can have incomprehensible fears.

