Rick and Morty in the purest Zack Snyder style? Dan Harmon has teased the possibility of making a movie, but it could be more real than ever

Okay, let’s get to the point. Can you imagine a Zack Snyder-style version of Rick and Morty? Dan Harmon, the mastermind behind the series, has already done it. But he hopes, there’s more. In addition to suggesting a scenario in which Zack Snyder would be the director of the film, Harmon has also shed light on the future of the franchise.

Harmon is as much of a fan of the idea as any Rick and Morty fan could be. He even tells us about a “Snyder cut” of the film, and plans for it to be six hours, with three of them in black and white. Craziness? Maybe, but in the universe of Rick and Morty, anything is possible.

An expensive episode or a genuine movie?

There’s no script yet, but talks are underway, including with Warner Bros. executives. For Harmon, making a Rick and Morty movie doesn’t mean reinventing the wheel. He just wants to take a random episode and add a good amount of money to it to turn it into a 90-minute movie.

“Just taking a Rick and Morty adventure and spending a ton of extra money on it to make it 90 minutes,” Harmon says, without pretensions to make dramatic changes to the plot or tone of the show. The good thing, according to him, is that it would allow the animators to let their hair run wild.

The legacy continues: more seasons and the goal of 100

And what about the future of the series? Well, Harmon is optimistic. More seasons are in the works, some of which are already written. If all goes as planned, Rick and Morty could last 100 seasons. Yes, you read that right, 100 seasons. Additionally, the production process is well-oiled, especially after Scott Marder joined as showrunner for the series.

Although the series has a lifespan for a while, Harmon has already thought about what the final moment would be like if he had to decide it now. Ready for the spoiler? The creator of the series believes that everything could end with Morty turning 15, finding a girlfriend and wanting to be independent. “Maybe Morty’s 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic,” Harmon says with a smile.

If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty, things couldn’t look better. A movie is in talks, new seasons are being prepared and Dan Harmon is clear about his ideas for the future. And hey, if Zack Snyder gets involved, get ready for a six-hour interdimensional journey that might even change your perception of reality.

An unexpected twist: The voice controversy in season seven

Sure, we’re talking about a movie and future seasons, but We cannot ignore the controversy surrounding the seventh season of Rick and Morty. It was recently revealed that series creator Justin Roiland, the person who voiced the main characters, was fired, leaving fans wondering what was going to happen to the show. Would this be the end of the series as we know it?

The production team, however, found an ingenious way to resolve the situation. They opted to hold open auditions to find the new talents who would bring Rick and Morty to life. This not only gave emerging actors the opportunity to showcase their talent, but also allowed fans to participate in the decision by voting for their favorite voices in a sort of online contest.

And here’s the interesting thing: the fans really got involved in the process. After a record-breaking round of voting, the new voice actors were chosen, and surprisingly, most fans seem to be happy with the result. Of course the change will be noticeable, but somehow, the series has managed to turn a problem into an opportunity to reinvent itself and maintain the essence of the program that everyone loves.

With this, it is demonstrated that even in the midst of controversy and changes, Rick and Morty is still a series that knows how to adapt and move forward. There may be new voices, but the irreverent and chaotic spirit of the series remains intact.