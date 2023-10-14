Adult Swim reveals the return of a character who appeared in the second season of Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty will return on October 15

Join the conversation

The time has almost come when Rick y Morty come back with new adventures for season 7. One of the characters from Rick and Morty has returned again, but he hasn’t done as well compared to how he was introduced during the second season. We are talking about Mr. Poopybuttholealthough more about the new state of his life will be revealed when Rick y Morty come back However, it has been advanced that Poopybutthole will have a very important mission to do in season seven.

A video shows Mr. Poopybutthole returning for the seventh season of Rick and Morty

When Mr. Poopybutthole first appeared in the series, he was shown meeting the Smith family when unfortunately their house became filled with aliens that altered his memories. To feed on their minds, the aliens made them believe they had known each other for a long time, making characters like Summer and Beth feel insecure about what was real and what wasn’t. Due to the dangerous situation, Beth shot Mr. Poopybuttholeonly to discover that he was a true friend of the family and that she had made a mistake by murdering him.

The new clip from the next episode shows the character facing problems such as depression and drug abuse. To justify his current condition, he blames Beth for mercilessly shooting her a while back, only for the worried mother to repeatedly apologize for what she did in the past. While this is happening, Jerry He is in the kitchen trying to negotiate with the drug dealer. Sr. Poopybutthole.

After the controversy involving Justin Roiland which took place earlier this year, the team behind Rick and Morty decided to continue without him. All this taking into account that he voiced the main characters during all six seasons. Adult Swim has found new actors to replace himbut their names will not be revealed until the credits roll for the first episode of the next season.

season 7 the series Rick y Morty It will arrive on October 15.

Join the conversation