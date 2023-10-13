How will Rick and Morty end? Series co-creator Dan Harmon has some ideas about what the ending could look like.

When Rick and Morty made its debut on the Adult Swim channel, it went relatively unnoticed. However, as fans became immersed in the interdimensional adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, the series became a cultural phenomenon and arguably one of the most popular animated shows on television today.

Initially, the wait for new episodes was agonizing for the show’s fans, but Adult Swim’s decision to order seven additional seasons, totaling 70 episodes, ensured that Rick and Morty was here to stay and that its creative team would have no other choice. option than to hurry a little.

However, they are already thinking about their grand finale.

Co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed that much of the next two seasons have already been written. Despite some conflicts and problems behind the scenes, such as the departure of Justin Roiland and the casting of voice actors for the main characters due to misconduct scandals, showrunner Scott Marder is now overseeing the series and ensuring that it has the much-needed structure.

In a conversation with THR, Dan Harmon shared his excitement about the future of Rick and Morty. In his own words, he “is designed to do it.” The series could even fulfill Rick’s prophecy of having up to 100 seasons. However, he also mentioned that he has a possible ending for the series in mind.

These are his words: “Maybe it would just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend who really made him want to be his own person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start growing up. Yeah, maybe Morty’s 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic.”

Those words have sparked speculation among fans about how this acclaimed series could come to an end. However, it is important to remember that the end of Rick and Morty has not been officially announced and these statements by Harmon are simply part of his reflection on possible scenarios.

Season 7 synopsis.

“Rick and Morty are back and sound more themselves than ever! It’s season seven and the possibilities are endless: What about Jerry? Summer EVIL?! And will they ever go back to high school? Maybe not! But let’s find out!”