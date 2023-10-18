Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed his return to Formula 1 between Belgium and the Netherlands, but the fracture of a metacarpal in his left hand suffered in Zandvoort kept him out of action again for almost two months. Now, however, the time has come to return.

This weekend the Australian AlphaTauri driver returns to his seat in one of the two AT04s of the Faenza team, admirably borrowed from Liam Lawson who certainly didn’t make anyone regret his absence.

The blond New Zealand talent returns to sit on the bench, awaiting any developments at Red Bull (read: Sergio Perez’s future, increasingly in the balance). Ricciardo finds Formula 1 again, his team and, above all, a very different car from the one he left behind at the time of the accident on the first Zandvoort flyover.

The most important thing, however, is that he is back and that he has completely healed from the fracture that led him to train less than expected, if not on the simulator in Milton Keynes.

“It’s good to be back! My hand is much better and the simulator has been a useful way to evaluate it,” said Daniel ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“I tried it in the week before Qatar, but I didn’t feel it was at its full potential, so I spent the rest of the week in the UK, spending more time on the simulator, and got to a point where I felt ready to go. My general fitness is good, because I continued to train as much as possible, although obviously for a while I couldn’t do much with my left hand or arm.”

Daniel Ricciardo in pain in his left hand after the accident in Turn 3 in Free Practice 2

“It was definitely frustrating watching the last few races, especially because I had gotten to a point where I was so ready to get going again and race, and then I did two GPs and had to ‘pause’ again, but in reality the time without races went by pretty quickly.”

During some Asian trips – the group of races sent to the archive last week – Ricciardo wanted to be present at his team’s wall to better understand how the AT04 equipped with updates was doing.

“The current car has changed a bit since I last drove it, but the simulation was useful to get a feel for the changes and updates made. I felt their effect a little, but it’s a of those things that I think, once on the track, I will fully feel. I was present in Singapore when they tried it for the first time and it was interesting to hear the feedback and comments, which were mostly positive. So, I don’t see the It’s time to try it for yourself.”

“As for this weekend, I’ve always liked Austin. It’s a very unique circuit for modern times and the undulations and bumps make it physical. It tests you, but I think I like that. I like the challenge. Also, many of the apexes are quite wide, so there are some particular corners that make the track exceptional and stand out,” concluded the 34-year-old Australian.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool