The actors Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez have visited El Hormiguero to talk about the latest series in which they have worked together, El romancero, a fiction with a touch of drama and terror that will captivate the viewer from the first minute.

Ricardo plays a despicable police officer who can’t stand any group in society and who abuses power as much as he can. To play the character, the actor and the director agreed on a muscular physique to give strength to the police officer. “I went as far as I could”; the actor commented between laughs.

“For what I am, I got very strong. It was four months before and three months of filming with a wild diet and going to the gym every day,” Ricardo explained. Although he remembers those months with some anger at the effort he had to make, the actor currently takes it with humor.

“It was unbearable”; Belén Cuesta has emphasized. Between the diet and all the exercise he did, Ricardo was not very friendly, but, at the end of the day, that helped him get into character. Play the video above and listen to everything the actor has told us about his physical preparation for this series!