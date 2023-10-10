SOMEONE’S VOICE – YouTuber Ria Ricis is again doing vlogging activities at the residence of the Owner of Daviena Skincare.

Ria Ricis deliberately went to the residence of the Owner of Daviena Skincare which is located in Palembang.

In her vlog upload, Ria Ricis also shared various views from the residence of the owner of Daviena Skincare, whose real name is Melvina Husyanti.

This luxurious house with a contemporary interior succeeded in making Ria Ricis feel amazed and amazed.

In fact, the product name Daviena Skincare is currently receiving attention regarding their achievements in the world of promotions.

In fact, quite a few netizens have accused that the wealth owned by the owner of Daviena Skincare is the result of money laundering.

Of course, the video, which was re-uploaded by the owner of the Tiktok account @7starmedia_, invited various comments from netizens and teased the source of the wealth owned by the owner of Daviena Skincare.

“The house is similar to what is said to be a rental house,” commented xxx.

“Please see the certificate, so we can be sure that the house is not rented,” commented xxx.

“Being confused about buying all these things and the house being finished at the same time means it’s a lot of money,” commented xxx.

Not a few netizens are accusing and suspecting that the house occupied by the owner of Daviena Skincare is rented.