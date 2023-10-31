The Vulture’s technology and the new Rhino suit alter the balance of power in the world of Marvel

Imagine a Rhino on steroids… It gives you chills, doesn’t it? Well that is what we have in our hands with Uncanny Spider-Man #2where the charismatic beast we used to know becomes a super-powered version of the Hulk, and against his will!

Warning, spoilers for Uncanny Spider-Man #2

The Vulture changes the game

Who would have imagined it? The Vulture, one of Spider-Man’s archenemies, has turned out to be the architect of this twist. And he has done it using mind control technology, something that not only enhances Rhino’s strength, but also turns him into a threat that is difficult to control.

This new villain suit is not just anything. Created with components from Orchis’ Lykourgos Project, it contains microtechnology that alters human behavior through brain stimulation. And when we say that it “alters”, we mean that it turns our already fearsome Rhino into a uncontrollable destruction machine.

Nightcrawler vs. Rhino: Who will take the lead?

It’s about time Nightcrawler, in hiding after being accused of murder, got a chance to face something big. And this new Rhino powered by Orchis and The Vulture is exactly that. If we add that Nightcrawler already went through something similar with mental manipulation, the confrontation promises to be epic.

A little history of Rhino Man

Rhino is no newcomer. Since 1966, Aleksei Systevich has had more updates to his suit than a smartphone. From a new experimentally induced skin cape to mecha suits, Orchis’ latest update gives her a new level of destructive power while causing him to lose what little control he had.

If there is something that Rhino has always stood out for, it is his ability to, from time to time, stop himself. But this new armor brings out the worst in him, raising not only his strength, but also his angerwhich can be lethal for both heroes and villains.

Let’s not forget that Rhino hasn’t always been all muscle and fury; he too has had moments of vulnerability and moral doubt. Now, however, that possibility of redemption seems to fade with his new armor. With his will suppressed and his rage exacerbated, can Rhino find some way to overcome his condition and return to a state of relative normality? Or rather, will the character plunge into a spiral of uncontrollable destruction, further distancing himself from any chance of redemption? This change in the character adds narrative tension, making us question whether the heroes will have any choice but to stop him for good. It’s a question with no easy answer, and that makes it a captivating topic for future installments.

Rhino or Hulk, who is scarier?

Now that Aleksei has become something of a Hulk, we find ourselves wondering who would be scarier in a face-to-face situation. Both characters share similarities in their destructive potential and lack of self-control when unleashed, but there are key differences. The Hulk, or Bruce Banner when he is in his human form, has a duality to the nature of him that allows him a certain degree of redemption and heroism. Rhino, on the other hand, has mostly been a villain, and with his new suit, he seems destined to follow that path of no return.

The comparison leads us to question the ethical impact of mind control technology in the Marvel universe. Previously, alterations to characters like the Hulk came with personal moral dilemmas. Now, with El Buitre technology, control and responsibility falls to a third party. This adds an extra layer of complexity to future stories, where the lines between heroes and villains could become even more blurred. Is Rhino now more victim than antagonist? Only time will tell.

What awaits us in Uncanny Spider-Man?

If you’re curious to know how all this plays out, you can run out and grab your copy of Uncanny Spider-Man #2. This issue could change the way we view Rhino and, by extension, the balance of power in the Marvel universe.