Suara.com – Reza Artamevia admitted that he gave the green light to a male friend who was close to his second daughter, Aaliyah Massaid. Including Tariq Halilintar, a figure who is reportedly currently in a relationship with Aaliyah.

Reza Artamevia also said that he really appreciated the man who dared to meet him directly if he was close to his daughter.

“If he dares to come, I will definitely appreciate it,” said Reza Artamevia in a podcast with Atta Halilintar, quoted by Suara.com, Monday (2/10/2023).

Reza Artamevia said that Aaliyah Massaid always introduced men who were close to her, including always asking permission if she wanted to go out with someone.

Also read: Thoriq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid caught going home together, are they getting serious?

“Definitely. Otherwise I won’t give you permission,” said Reza Atamevia.

“You have to meet, especially if you pick them up you have to meet and get off,” continued Reza Artamevia.

Apart from that, Reza Artamevia said, if he had met and known the man who was Aaliyah Massaid’s close friend, he would have warned him.

Reza Artamevia emphasized that if something happened to his child, this man would be the one to be looked for.

“Usually I say, ‘if anything happens I will look for you’. The problem is that Aaliyah only has one parent, I am the father and mother,” said Reza Artamevia.

Also read: Getting closer, Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid were caught watching Reza Artamevia’s concert

Not only that, Reza Artamevia revealed the criteria for a prospective son-in-law who he would later approve of marrying Aaliyah Massaid.

Reza Artamevia said he hopes that his future son-in-law will be a responsible man.

“Men must have responsibility number 1, of course they must be of the same faith, be responsible. I teach that when you get married the one who has rights is your husband, I told you from childhood, you have to be ready and you have to be sure that you are comfortable, because he is the one who “will be your imam, he is the one you have to listen to, he is the one who has the most rights over you,” said Reza Artamevia.