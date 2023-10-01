Depok.suara.com – Reza Arap received a lot of praise when he shared the video trailer for his first film entitled Butterfly Paper. Fellow artists and netizens never expected to see how good Arap’s acting skills were.

Through his post, Arap admitted that he was unable to say a word.

He without hesitation stated that he had put in as much effort as he could in making this film. He is sure that the public will feel proud of him through his first film..

“I don’t know what I want to write for this official teaser for @puasKupukertasfilm. What’s certain is– I’ve given all my heart and soul to this film and I will make you all proud of me. Let’s fly higher. Coming Soon Kupu Kupu Kertas. ‘Crush THEM ALL ‘–Reza Oktovian as Busok,” wrote Arap in the caption column of his upload.

In the video clip, the actors display extraordinary acting skills. Arap was seen several times involved in several punching scenes with other players.

One of the opportunities he faced was when he played a role with Amanda Manopo who looked stunning.

Arap’s appearance in the video trailer suddenly shocked internet users and artist friends.

They were very impressed with Arap’s amazing acting skills. Among those who showed their pride was Reza Arap’s friend, namely Denny Sumargo.