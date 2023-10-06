Revolut has announced that it is already preparing to offer mortgages. There is no official date, although internal company sources suggest that it will not be until at least 2025. A margin of just over a year to offer one of the most complex financial products.

The neobank’s promise is to offer “disruptive” and “low priced” mortgages. It is too early to know the details, which will likely depend on how interest rates are at that time, but following the rest of Revolut’s products, these mortgages are expected to be among the most competitive on the market.

Expanding team to enter the mortgage war

For these mortgages, Revolut has begun to hire various professionals, from mortgage product managers to credit managers, passing through more software engineers. An expansion of the workforce, compared to the approximately 600 workers it currently has.

The neobank, an increasingly diffuse concept, already has 30 million clients around the world. In Spain it has exceeded 2 million customers and has recently obtained the Spanish IBAN, which has opened the doors to start all types of products that until now it could not. Among them are these mortgages that it will begin to offer in the future.

Mortgages are the last battlefield what neobanks lack to aspire to compete against traditional banking. Currently, the cheapest mortgages are found in online banking such as Openbank (Santander), EVO Banco (Bankinter) or Imagin (Caixabank). It is to be hoped that Revolut will be on par with these online banks, whose mortgages are usually 10% cheaper on average.

The latest reports indicate that Spaniards have grown tired of being tied to a single bank. 12.8% of new customers opt to open an account at Revolut, only surpassed by BBVA.

The big difference has been replicate the protections offered by the rest of the banks. Since the beginning of 2022, the popular fintech has acted as another banking entity, offering classic products such as credit cards. With the arrival of mortgages, the circle will be complete.

