Fourth and final installment of the first volume of the collection What If? that ends on a high note with some of its most interesting stories. Panini Comics closes a cycle with the episode What if Loki had found Thor’s hammer first?, crowned by a spectacular cover by Bill Sienkiewicz.

The bases of much of what is published by Fórum

The former publisher of Marvel comics in Spain that left such a good taste in the mouths of fans, Comics Fórum, decided to publish a collection What If? taking advantage of the fact that the second volume of the series was being published in the United States. Many of the episodes that made up the first installment were recovered at the same time, including most of those that appear in this volume (some even forming part of the famous Seasonal Specials that they published), which attests to the quality of the stories. and of the authors who went through those episodes. It is enough to name the first one we meet when moving through the pages, John Byrne. But he is not the only renowned author, we also have Alan Weiss, Ron Frenz, Sal Buscema, Marc Silvestri or Kelley Jones, talent in abundance.

And what can we say about the covers, with various collaborations from Michael Golden or Bill Sienkiewicz that said a lot about the love that Marvel placed on the collection of possible timelines. A pampering that also reaches the scripts, starring Peter B. Gillis (author of several episodes), Bill Mantlo, Tom DeFalco, David Michelinie, Alan Zelenetz or Mark Gruenwald among others. A lot of quality and top-level characters, some even with more than one appearance in different issues, such as The First Family, a Fantastic Four who will face the fact of never having achieved their powers and also the death of Susan Storm while giving birth to Franklin without having obtained the control rod from Annihilus that facilitated it. Even The Thing gets his own particular dose of action in What If the Beast and the Thing Had Kept Mutating?.

A plethora of pivotal characters

We will also see such interesting adventures parade as What if Doctor Strange had never become the Master of the Mystical Arts?, where Baron Mordo plays a fundamental role, What if Fate had not destroyed Atlantis?, not the Fate that does handy with Mystique in the Silent Council of Krakoa, the villain who, using his helmet, destroyed Namor’s home. We will also have here a Captain America who was not thawed in Avengers # 4 or a Hulk completely unleashed and absolute prey to his wrath (something that we have later seen on many occasions after the fact within his own header). . To close the first volume there were two narratives that asked the most suggestive questions.

For the penultimate issue we had a What if Uncle Ben from Spiderman had lived?, with all that that implies, letting Aunt May occupy the mournful position in the cemetery and showing the differences that this could mean for the career of the quintessential teenage superhero. The definitive closure would be marked by an adventure that immerses us in the midst of a disaster for the Norse Gods, with Loki being prematurely released from the tree where he was imprisoned, getting Donald Blake, at that time the human form that the God of Thunder had, He did not get hold of the staff that, when hit with the ground, transformed into Mjolnir, succumbing to the Lava Men and traveling to Hel, while Asgard suffers under the attack of its worst enemies.

The add-on stories

Those characters considered minor or of lesser interest also had their share of prominence in short stories that served as a complement to the main ones. Silver Wake, Nova (both with pencils by Mike Vosburg), Daredevil (with Alan Kupperberg as the complete author), The Vision and The Scarlet Witch (with Paty Cockrum), or a succession of small stories that tell us the complete chronicle of The Eternals and The Inhumans (mostly drawn by Ron Wilson), form the whole of what we are going to find here. A final volume that closes in style a mythical era that would take five years to find a replica in its second volume.

Those who are astute will find two episodes missing from this final compilation, the What If? #39 and #43 (of which we only have the complementary story, starring Doctor Strange, Phoenix and Silver Wake). Both comics are the ones that include the many times published stories of Conan, the one in which he confronts Thor and the one in which he returned to the present of the timeline as a sequel to What If? #13. We can find them in the Biblioteca Conan What If? Conan the Barbarian and have been included in the Omnibus format publication of The Original Marvel Stage of the character. The truth is that for completists it would not have been bad for them to appear here but it is material that is still available, so it is a gap that can be easily covered.

