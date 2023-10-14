When myth and reality come together, works such as Thor and the Eagle Woman emerge, published by Planeta Cómic

Since ancient times, mythology has fascinated many people. Each society has had its own legends, myths and divine pantheons, which has generated an enormous variety of beliefs and ways of studying civilizations. Art has known how to take advantage of myths to generate all kinds of works, from paintings to literary works. Literature has been an art that has allowed us to play with mythology, twist it or adapt it to tell new stories.

An author who has seen the potential of mythology in literature is the Chilean Félix Vega, who with his latest work, Thor and the Eagle Woman (originally called Wine country on the Franco-Belgian market). In this work, the author mixes the discovery of the Vikings of Vinlandiacoastal territories of what we know today as North America, the indigenous people of that territory and Nordic-Germanic mythology. In Spain has been published by Comic Planet.

Indians, Vikings and gods

Narrated by the ruler of the underworld (Helheim), Helawe are told the story of how the Vikings first came to Vinlandia. After a skirmish with the inhabitants of the territory, the Vikings flee to the sea after kidnapping a young and beautiful indigenous woman. After it appears on the high seas Jörmungandr, they decide to launch the indigenous woman to save themselves, which reveals that the woman is a witch capable of turning into an eagle. The event infuriates Thordeclared enemy of the serpent Midgardwhich is why he saves the indigenous woman, makes her his protégé and curses the Vikings.





When they arrive at their destination, the population that believes in the god of thunder tries to respect the witch, but the Christian population mistreats her, tortures her and tries to convert her to their religion. This will only generate conflict and at some point, the gods of Midgard They will intervene seeing the obsession of Thor for the human woman.

Through the 124 pages, Vega He wants to touch many themes, some better narrated than others. We are in a world where simply looking different already raises fear of the unknown, a world dominated by men where they believe they have the right to possess a woman’s body, regardless of what she wants, since that person is nothing. We even see the contempt generated by religion that, through that moral and absolute superiority, makes believers think that they can do whatever they want with the “pagans.” All this means that we are faced with a comic that, although based on antiquity, sadly can become very contemporary.

From the divine side, the author uses everything that is known about Germanic mythology and generates a plot worthy of the best Nordic sagas. The obsession of Thor by a human Midgard will not bring anything good to the pantheon ruled by Odinwhich is why the malicious Loki will intervene to take advantage of this family conflict. The author’s idea is to convey to an audience that has been raised by Marvel movies that the hammer character, before being a superhero, is a god, one of the best known in the world.

But talking about what happens with humans and gods separately would not be right, since the author tells a story where the two worlds intermingle, making the human go to Asgard and the divine to Midgard. This generates a very interesting contrast and where Vega takes the opportunity to reinvent certain historical events.

Illustrations worthy of the gods

As we have mentioned before, the topics discussed in Thor and the Eagle Woman They are unpleasant topics and the author has not wanted to soften them at any time. We are looking at a comic with shocking images that show very violent moments and also with a lot of blood, so we are looking at a work for adults.

The strong point of this work is not the script itself, but the visual section, which is truly amazing.. Felix Vega carries out a very high quality technical display in all the vignettes. But where it really stands out is when the characters from Norse mythology appear, as the vignette goes from a simple drawing to an illustration that could function as a painting or a poster to decorate.

The design of everything “non-human” is astonishing, letting us see that the gods are not at all like us, but somewhat superior. Even the colors used by the artist vary according to the appearance of these legendary creatures, generating images with colors that increase the moment of magic. In general, Everything related to Norse mythology, from worlds to creatures and gods, are very striking in terms of the design and treatment they have received in this work.

The edition of Thor and the Eagle Woman by Planeta Cómic

The edition of Planet It is more than correct. Being a Franco-Belgian comic, we are looking at a work that has the typical measurements of said industry, 22×30 cm, greater in height and width than the North American comic. The pages are of good quality and are never transparent. At the end of the comic, the volume contains a gallery of sketches and illustrations. The comic is available for a price of €22.00.

Thor and the Eagle Woman will delight anyone with an interest in the Norse gods. The work that Félix Vega does in history is interesting, showing dark themes that have always accompanied humanity, but it also allows itself to redefine the history of humanity through Norse myths. But the most amazing thing about this comic is the illustrations and design of everything related to the divine, showing an originality and quality that is not seen many times.

Thor and the Eagle Woman

Author: Felix Vega

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Hard cover

Measure: 22×30 cm

Pages: 124 pages in color

ISBN: 978-956-9994-86-9

Precio: 22,00 €

Synopsis: A masterful graphic novel about the encounter between unknown worlds. Thor and the Eagle Woman is a fantasy of a mythological story: beyond the terror that its characters experience in the face of the unknown, of that fascination that the presence of a woman will awaken in an ancient bearded god, who is at the same time a new culture, a new way of conceiving the world and oneself. Vega makes a spectacular move by presenting us with deities who fear the paganism of this new woman more than the fallible authority of the Christian cross, a paradigm that gives the graphic novel an especially contemporary reflection.