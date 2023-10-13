Review of The Snow Society, the new film by Juan Antonio Bayona, premiered in Spain at the San Sebastián and Sitges Festivals. Premieres on Netflix on January 4, 2024.

A few quick strokes before tackling the criticism of The Snow Society: the director’s superb new work Juan Antonio Bayonawhich once again reaches excellent heights by playing a survival drama based on real events, as it did in The Impossible.

The film will hit theaters in December (exact date yet to be determined) before arriving on the Netflix platform on January 4. It will do so after having achieved great success in its screenings at various festivals. In San Sebastián it won the public award and in Sitges it received a double ovation from the audience.

It consists of 144 minutes of footage in which nothing is missing or superfluous: the film takes the time necessary to stick to the facts as precisely as possible, focusing on the different milestones in history and paying tribute to the people who lost their lives. life as well as those who saved it.

It is not an easy film, but it is not morbid nor does it dwell on misery, but rather it seeks to provide light, understanding and adopts a very human approach so that the viewer feels identified and concerned by the different ways of facing the characters’ challenge. That is its greatness: everything is at the service of the narrative, without seeking emotions that are not genuine and without judging anyone.

The frozen hell

In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, crashes into a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survive the accident and the rest are trapped in one of the most inaccessible and hostile environments on the planet, where they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

The passing of the days, the weather conditions and the scarcity of resources push them to limits that they never thought they would be able to cross. Meanwhile, the thaw opens up hope before their eyes to be rescued, which will lead them to risk everything on one card.

The Snow Society is the adaptation of the book of the same title written by Pablo Vierci where the testimonies of the survivors are collected. Bayona’s obsession with being faithful to his sources of documentation is well known, as well as with recreating the unfolding of events in the most realistic way possible with enormous respect for them, who experienced it firsthand.

But he is not only scrupulous when it comes to the terms of the story, he also pays incredible attention to the staging. The movie works from start to finish. because from the first moment it achieves that as spectators Let’s tune in with this group of young people trapped in the ice, let’s walk in their shoes, let’s feel the cold in our bones..

The recreation part is exceptional: there is no detail that is not measured to the millimeter: props, characterizations, costumes, the interior of the plane… but where the film takes the cake is in the casting and direction of actors. Falling into pathos would have been easy, but Bayona directs his cast with masterful talent.

Enzo Vogrincic He deserves all the awards in the world for his work, without detracting from his colleagues. Agustín Pardella o Matías Recalt. One of the challenges of the film was, precisely, managing a large cast, managing to individualize them in a short time and turn them into essential pieces of a puzzle of souls tested by misfortune.

There are no value judgments, no magical thoughts, nor are there resorts to bombastic phrases to provide filigree to a story whose strength lies precisely in the absence of artifice. She is honest, moving and emotional without needing to poke her fingers in the viewers’ eyes or seek to turn their stomachs, something that is greatly appreciated. It can be hit without being overwhelmed.

Netflix

The Snow Society It is a full-fledged film that has no vocation for commercialism but manages to reach where only a few do: to the very hearts of people., regardless of whether they previously know the story. It is not surprising that it was the choice to represent Spain at the Oscars.

Our advice is to watch it on the big screen, which is the way it was basically conceived and how you can extract all the juice from it.

VALUATION:

Bayona dazzles with an odyssey of extreme survival, paying tribute to the victims of the event and reaching immeasurable levels of sensitivity. The Snow Society is not only a very worthy representative of Spain at the Oscars but also an example of great cinema, of universal significance.

THE BEST:

All the technical and human sections of the film are outstanding: script, performances, production design, pace of the story…

WORST:

It is not a film to watch on a platform: it is a crime to watch it on a small screen.