Atresplayer premieres this Sunday the series that will continue the BAC cases after the overwhelming case of The Gypsy Bride.

At Atresplayer it is very clear that they need to be among the large streaming platforms in our country and, to do so, they have been enriching their content offering for months with the best of national production. A good example of this arrives this Sunday on the streaming service Atresmedia: The purple net.

Paco Cabezas returns to lead this adaptation of the work of Carmen Mola that, once again, brings together its dedicated Case Analysis Brigadewhich still has work to do.

After the events of The Gypsy Bride, the BAC is not exactly doing well, but that does not stop the evil of society from continuing to demand these agents whose work is their life.

Today, in Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, I bring you the criticism of The purple networka powerful neo-noir thriller that reinforces the Atresplayer Premium catalog this fall.

Pulling the blanket

The purple network directly continues the events of The gypsy bride: The BAC has been banished to offices far from the sight of anyone relevant and the revelations of Views At the end of the first miniseries they made it clear that there was a thread that Elena Blanco (Nerea Barros) and her team can shoot.

There is a clear paradigm shift in Inspector Blanco: She is still obsessed with work and closed in on herself, but now she has a very clear goal that makes her look for fewer distractions.

Each member of the brigade will have their ghosts On this occasion: whether they are doubts, drugs or concerns about how the Purple Network case is being handled.

However, the eight episodes of the new Atresplayer series go a long way in their 47-59 minutes so that each one of them has something new to offer.

Towards the most impious side of the human being

If The Gypsy Bride seemed dark at times, The Purple Net is not far behind. The organization that gives its title to the series is involved in all kinds of shady situations that can be recorded: snuff films, sex, rape, minor fights to the death and, probably, they will also have programs with Karlos Arguiñano’s bad jokes, but the real bad ones.

Leaving aside a lot of distance, part of the plot of The Purple Network is quite similar, to the point, to Murder in 8mm., Joel Schumacher’s thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix and James Gandolfini.

The series will remove layers of the case as if it were an onion and, each layer that is removed, reveals how deep are the putrid roots of this ruthless organization that has its claws in all strata of high society, literally and figuratively handcuffing the members of the BAC in their functions.

All this runs parallel to the problems that Ortuño (Vicente Romero) or Zárate (Ignacio Montes) face each other on a professional and private level.

In that aspect, The purple network offers enough variety without ever losing focus or deviating excessively. This lack of straw in the episodes prevents the viewer from disconnecting unnecessarily.

Measured action and just humor, although sometimes exaggerated

When faced with a neo-noir thriller like The Purple Net, we know that there will be action, but not in abundance. The series knows how and when to focus on an action sequence and space them out enough so that the research, which is the central pillar of the whole coredon’t lose prominence.

Some doses of humor are also sprinkled throughout the episodes, frequently by Ortuño. Generally, it is not something that bothers, especially in more relaxed moments, but In some tense moments or in an operation, jokes tend to break the atmosphere —Be careful, I don’t take away its plausibility, there are people who are that opportune.

What I have been able to see in the press previews are the first five episodes of The Purple Network, and what I can tell you is that, if you liked it The gypsy bride, you will like this continuation. In fact, I make Raquel Hernández’s words my own in the criticism of the first series by highlighting the visual style of Carmen Mola’s novel, which makes it easy to adapt to audiovisual.

If you are a lover of Spanish thrillers, The Purple Network is not going to disappoint you with a story that also turns your stomach because it is easy to assume that there are people so disgusting as to commit the atrocities that are seen on screen. Remember, starting this Sunday, you have an appointment with the BAC in Atresplayer Premium.

VALUATION:

Atresplayer brings the continuation of The Gypsy Bride which, broadly speaking, is continuous with the style and form of its predecessor to offer us a look at the most rotten sphere of society.

THE BEST:

It is still as visual as its predecessor and knows how to dose the action with solvency.

WORST:

Sometimes, humor breaks the tense atmosphere and can be annoying.