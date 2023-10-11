Review of the miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix, created by Mike Flanagan. The series stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel and other common artists in the genre. The premiere of The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix Spain is on October 12, 2023.

The love affair between Mike Flanagan and Netflix began with Gerald’s Game and closes in this atypical and hot month of October with The fall of the house of Usherhis new horror series that follows the tradition of The Haunting of Hill House.

Since then, Flanagan has been the goose that lays the golden eggs for the streaming giant’s horror. Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor or The Midnight Club bear her stamp on the “tudum” platform. But everything is more beautiful when it has an end.

The marriage has broken down. Flanagan has found a powerful lover: Amazon Studios, which will be the new home of the American director and producer’s label. But his last bullet in the chamber could sneak into the top positions of his work for the platform.

The Fall of the House of Usher starts from a genuinely powerful premise: it is based on a tale of the always captivating Edgar Allan Poe. Two intertwined styles that, I’ll tell you, They offer us a disturbing, mysterious story that is as powerful visually as it is narratively..

If you come from home, you will imagine a good part of the artistic cast of the series. And if not, I’ll tell you: Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller or Samantha Sloyan. You have seen all of them in the rest of the productions of the Flanagan universe.

A daring decision, as they showed us with the saga of The Curse, but one that, inevitably, may cause boredom by repetition in the less enthusiastic viewer. The reward will be found in the Force: Mark Hamill is, clearly, the most striking new addition to the cast.

A literary horror anthology

The Fall of the House of Usher has a title that leaves little to the imagination; less if you are fond of reading the genre. Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) will chronicle the events that led to the rise and fall of a multimillion-dollar empire, but also the death and destruction of his family.

Together with the intelligence of her sister Madeline Usher (Mary McDonell), they took control of the pharmaceutical company Fortunato and catapulted it to unprecedented success… breaking some ethical, moral and legal rules along the way.

Every act has its consequence. The story of The Fall of the House of Usher will take us to savor the tragic taste of revenge on a journey through different timelines that will converge in the story that Roderick Usher confesses to Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly), the detective who has been trying to put them after them. the bars for the terrible consequences of their activity for the population.

And that trip has a fatal destiny: the death of their children, who will accompany them like a sharp rattle from the past in the home where Roderick and Madeline were born. From there the patriarch of the Ushers will tell the story of him as if it were a fable.

Flanagan has collected the witness written by Edgar Allan Poe to give it modernity, tension and plastic brutality. Accompanied in photography by his also frequent partner Michael Fimognari, the duo manages to build the same atmosphere that made The Haunting of Hill House a success.

But that’s not the only place where his creativity stops. To expand the universe of the work, they have collected other Poe stories as if it were an episodic anthology to pay tribute to the author: The Black Cat, The Raven, The Masque of the Red Death or The Tell-Tale Heart.

Masked in his own narrative, Flanagan has filled the series with references without turning its structure into a complex tangle of unconnected subplots. Each episode and each child will become the protagonists of a macabre and disturbing reverence to Poe.

Now, if what you are expecting is a horror series that, as happened to yours truly in said star production, makes your heart spit out of your mouth, that is not its objective. The fall of the house of Usher takes on a macabre tale tonein the spirit of the original lines, building a latent and sly terror that will accompany you instead of surprising you from behind.

Everything in the new Netflix miniseries exudes literary air. Especially his dialogues. Long and intelligent monologues by the main characters of the family will lead us to learn not only more about their history, but also very particular reflections on the game for power.

Therein lies the sweet spot: in egos and family disputes. A Succession worked with the disturbing mists of mystery. A bunch of bastards who, eating away at their father’s empire, use his money as the only resource with which to achieve their goals.

The entire cast does a memorable job, but it’s Bruce Greenwood who takes the cake. In addition to the endless lines of dialogue that he has had to prepare for the character, he sustains on his narration and his figure the entire mystery that will be revealed episode by episode. Death by death.

There are also bitter notes: not all of his characters fit together with the same precision. Juno (Ruth Codd) becomes a narrative nuisance scene after scene, whose involvement feels particularly forced and unnecessary in the role.

The least bitter farewell

The Fall of the House of Usher is, without a doubt, Flanagan’s best work since The Haunting of Hill House. Astute, agile and disturbing, it intentionally balances its atmosphere of literary mystery with a surreptitious terror that, like The Black Cat, is ready to jump out of a closet to scratch your retina.

Its objective is far from generating empathy and suffering for losses; rather the opposite. It will be an exercise in catharsis to watch how his entire world, built around ego, appearances and monetary inheritance, succumbs before his eyes to show his own fragility.

It is a song of respect and pays homage to one of the most renowned authors of American terror. But one that resonates like the sharp feminine notes of a childish hum that bounce off the walls and end up in our marrow.