Review of The Exorcist: Believer, the new sequel by David Gordon Green that rewrites the entire horror saga except for the original 1973 film. Release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

After his foray with Halloween Night, David Gordon Green returns with a new “requel”, that is, a continuation that rewrites a good part of the saga, usually retaining only the movie original and giving a new approach to the franchise starting from the same base, where he tries his luck this time with The Exorcist: Believer.

The plot of the film takes place 50 years after the events experienced with Regan in the legendary movie terror The Exorcist and Everything begins when Victor Fielding loses his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago. Before dying, his wife asks him to take care of and protect little Angela.

Nowadays we see how a teenager Angela and her friend Katherine sneak into the forest to perform a seance. She is not heard from again.

After an agonizing search by their respective parents, the young women reappear safe and sound in a barn. Although for them only a couple of hours have passed, in reality they have been absent for a total of three days. What they have done during that period of time is something that both Angela and Katherine seem to be unaware of.

Since this is a sequel to The Exorcist, you can already imagine what comes next. Little by little the girls’ behavior is becoming more and more disturbing, and the doctors do not seem to find a solution for them beyond sending them to a mental hospital.

Through her neighbor, A desperate Victor contacts Chris MacNeil, who has already experienced this situation with her daughter Regan 50 years ago. With her help she hopes to be able to save the young girls from the evil that dwells in them.

A more than worthy sequel to The Exorcist

If David Gordon Green has proven anything, it is that he knows how to make good sequels to horror classics. I have already checked it with The halloween night and now what I see again with The Exorcist: Believer.

Before going to the screening that Universal has offered to the press, I watched the original film again to keep it fresh for possible references to the film that the sequel would show (which, of course, it has).

Although I recognize that it is a horror classic, for me The Exorcist is a film that has aged quite poorly and in general I find it quite heavy to watch. It is natural, times change and the way of seeing horror on the big screen has also evolved.

David Gordon Green knows that very well and in The Exorcist: Believer has managed to take something so classic and give it a more modern touch without completely losing its essence.. Like the original film, it takes a while to get you into the thick of things (although not too long) and introduces you to the characters and the background of each one to better understand the actions they are going to perform in the film.

However, The beginning can be a bit heavy before the good thing comes, so I recommend that you have some patience. Even so, the 121-minute length of the film ends up being enjoyable.

The setting of the film in general is not bad either. In general, it focuses more on sound scares (where more than one will surely make you jump out of your seat), but there are also quite a few moments of tension in which you don’t know what is going to happen.

As for the cast, their performances are quite notable, where stands out above all the performance of the young Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum (the latter making her debut in the film) in the roles of Angela and Katherine, who know how to give a very bad vibe from the moment they are possessed.

The problem that this feature film may have is that We have already seen too many movies about exorcisms and, although it tries to innovate, at its core it is “just another film” (in fact, if you remove Ellen Burstyn and all the references to the original film, it could very well be another independent film about the exorcism of young girls).

However, it is true that The Exorcist: Believer has some twists that, at least in my case, I did not see coming and were pleasantly surprised. We must also keep in mind that it is the beginning of a new trilogy, so I hope the next part makes more reference to the original film.

On the other hand, although I liked what David Gordon Green has done with the recent Halloween trilogy, I found his last installment horrible and he destroyed the entire saga with it, so I am quite afraid of what will happen. The same with this “requel” to The Exorcist and things ended badly, and not exactly in a good way.

But I’m going to try not to get into the worst and hope that this time the saga will be more satisfactory. At the moment The Exorcist: Believer I liked it a lot even though I’m not a big fan of the original movie., so if you are a fan of the franchise you will probably be happy with it. Remember that it hits theaters in Spain starting this Friday, October 6.

VALUATION:

The Exorcist: Believer manages to be a more than satisfactory sequel that, although it will surely not surpass the original film for many, knows how to provide some new ideas and twists that may surprise more than one fan.

THE BEST:

Its references to the original film. The performances of Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum come to give a very bad vibe.

WORST:

The beginning is somewhat slow. Basically it is “another exorcism movie.” There is fear that in the end it will be a bluff like Halloween Night.