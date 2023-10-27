Review of The Enfield Poltergeist, the Apple TV+ docuseries that collects the recordings of the case and recreates them using lip synchronization. Premieres on October 27.

If there is a genre permeable to the ductulity of its form, it is the documentary. There are infinite ways to tell a story but having the most difficult to explain reality coexist with recreation is very stimulating. It is the case of The poltergeist of Enfieldwhich narrates widely documented paranormal events about which rivers of ink have been poured out in a very original way.

This British miniseries of four one-hour episodes that arrives today on Apple TV+ chooses to use all kinds of resources to take the viewer back to 1977.giving not only a social cushion to the facts, but also internal coherence to a surprising and, at times, terrifying story.

It has the original recordings of the main investigators of the case, such as Maurice Gross and recreates the audios in images using a cast that makes lip-sync (lip synchronization) in its dramatization with what is heard. So it faithfully follows the original source but does a free dramatization.

In other words: the director Jerry Rothwell draws the sounds in images and also mixes real archive images such as photos and television recordings with all the recreated material, including a kind of internal making of. We can see the team setting up the scenarios in which the events will later unfold from the opening credits.

For this to work, two aspects are essential: The poltergeist of Enfield They work like a Swiss clock: first of all, the casting, which not only has to “hit the camera” but has to make the effort to speak through the mouths of the real protagonists of this story, the Hodgson family and everyone involved.

And, secondly, the editing, knowing how to combine the valley moments that focus more on contextualizing the case and giving it a substrate and the climatic moments that explore the most horrifying aspects and outside of rational logic.

Additionally, the footage is further enriched by having appearances by the real protagonists of the incident through current interviews.

So, in terms of form, it should be noted that The poltergeist of Enfield It is a piece that is very rich in nuances and has the ability to impact even the most skeptical viewers thanks to all that range of resources. It is accompanied by an accurate soundtrack of Vincent Watts (Horizons) that contributes to creating chills.

James Wan focused on these events with his second feature in the Warren Files saga. It is, obviously, one of the main holds that fans will have in his collective imagination, but This documentary miniseries puts on the table an approach with such a different approach that more than two will be amazed at the gaps that fiction has created for us..

One of its strong points is having a incredible resonance in the late 70s by democratizing the horrors of these types of experiences that they stopped being limited to sacred or special places and affecting humble and ordinary people; a working class family that greatly impacted British society.

But also in the current audience who, beyond the parapsychological debate or the explanations that they may or may not buy about what happened in the past, face an even more terrifying ghost; the blurring the border between reality and fiction.

The poltergeist of Enfield It is, in short, a most interesting audiovisual piece because of the story it tells us, which is fascinating in itself, and because of the way in which it does it.challenging the spectators and testing a modus operandi that must have been very laborious.

The cocktail works to raise the heart rate and challenge the mind, so it’s a must for Halloween. It is released complete, too, so there are no excuses!

VALUATION:

Intelligent documentary series that arouses great interest for the way in which it approaches history and for the events themselves that it recreates. It is challenging and exciting in equal parts.

THE BEST:

The hard work of the cast, the recreations and the debate that opens on the subject and the way of presenting it.

WORST:

Despite being meticulously cared for, there are some characterizations that could have been better adjusted to reality. The episodes are very long.