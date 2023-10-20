Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Matheus Lopes sign the best story ever made with the character of Supergirl and one of the best comics of recent times, now collected in a comprehensive edition by ECC Ediciones

It seems undeniable that in any type of art the current trend (or perhaps it has always been like this) is to regret the lack of originality of the works made today and to yearn for the past times in which true masters created magic, despite of the undeniable evidence that this is nonsense. The world of comics is no stranger to this, and although obviously not every month works that cause stendhalazos among readers are published, it does happen from time to time.

Tom King He is probably the fittest screenwriter today, and Bilquis Evely She is an incredible artist who amazes with every page. Obviously, what they have done together is not just any comic. Supergirl: The Woman of Tomorrow arrives now in a volume published by ECC Editions which collects the complete series.

Kara Zor-El like you’ve never seen her

Kara Zor-El was a character created by Otto Binder y Al Plastino at the end of the 1950s, following the typical strategy of recording different versions of a hero who was triumphing (in this case Superman) so he could exploit it before others did. And she is going to be the protagonist of this story, not other versions of the character as they may be. Matrix, Kara Zor-L o Ariella Kent. King likes to go back to the original concept and its roots, as he has demonstrated in many of his works.

The reader who is especially fond of this character should be ready to encounter something very different here from what has been seen so far. We are not talking about an innocent young girl with a strength that she should not be allowed to possess, we are not talking about a violent fascist with the appearance of a fifteen-year-old and we are not talking about a sexual icon. Or maybe we’ll talk about all of those versions at once. The truth is that the character presented to us here is too complex to be defined in a sentence, but perhaps cynicism and an aura of being back from everything would be his most striking qualities.

From the beginning, the first impression can be disconcerting. We meet Kara in a tavern on a distant planet bathed in a red star. She is there because thanks to the light of that star she can enjoy a day without being tremendously powerful, and because that means that if she ingests large amounts of alcohol her body does not process it efficiently and that causes her tremendous pain. drunkenness. It’s her way of celebrating her birthday with him. Crypto.

A story of revenge

The plot will begin when Kara crosses the path of Ruthye, a young girl who has recently been orphaned, a victim of a senseless conflict, the kind that originates from the dispute over a few meters of land and takes the lives of many innocent people. Ruthye goes in search of Creamthe guy who killed his father, and will not hesitate to ask Kara for help as soon as he realizes that this may be the only chance he has to achieve his goal.

Even though the comic has the title it does, the narrator of the story will be Ruthye. That will put us in the point of view of someone who meets Kara for the first time and gets to know her chapter by chapter from a certain distance, here being so interesting the way in which she changes her vision of her cousin. Clark Kent as the evolution of the relationship between the two.

In their search for revenge, this unlikely couple will have time not only to play galactic detectives, but also to live day to day with all its inconveniences and annoyances, to solve small problems that anyone traveling through space would have regardless of their ability to destroy enemies with the light that comes from his eyes, to collapse, to rise and to reflect on the way the universe and all the beings that inhabit it work.

There will also be moments to have a laugh, but let no one be fooled. The former CIA agent writing this story has come here to be tough. Very hard. Perhaps with works like Superman: Up in the sky o Batman/Elmer Fudd Someone might think that the screenwriter was going soft and that this story could go that way. In fact, you can think like this for much of the narrative, but be careful, it’s a trap. The reader who finishes this story and closes the comic without then spending 15 minutes rambling about how terrible the world is has no soul.

Visually stunning

Perhaps their names are not well known among readers (despite the cartoonist having a nomination for the Eisner), but the work that Evely and Lopes do here when creating these characters and the world in which they move is incredible.

Bilquis is equally effective when drawing characters, vehicles, weapons or environments. Its beauty, its stylized figures with upturned noses, its costume designs, its visual engineering, the magic of each place in which the action takes place, its ability to thrill with a glance and its absolute mastery of narrative are the characteristics that make This artist is one of the safest bets to become a legend in a few years as long as she continues working.

For his part, Lopes makes everything done by Bilquis look spectacular, always providing the correct tone to achieve the appropriate atmosphere at each moment. Together they make a tour of these pages with your eyes a wonderful experience.

In short, we are facing a masterpiece. To say that this story is the best that has been done with this character would be doing him a disservice, since this goes far beyond Supergirl or even superhero comics. It is a story that transcends franchises and genres, written with a delicacy and sensitivity more typical of a 19th century Russian novelist than a guy who uploads a photo of his dog to social media every day. This is not only history of DC Comicsis history of the ninth art.

This volume is presented in hardcover format, contains 224 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of the eight issues that make up the miniseries. Supergirl: Woman of tomorrow in addition to the corresponding covers and a final section of alternative covers. The recommended retail price is 28.5 € and went on sale in October 2023.

Supergirl: The Woman of Tomorrow

Kara Zor-El is Superman’s cousin and also one of the most powerful heroines in the world. However, she has never stopped having doubts about herself. She is now celebrating her birthday in the company of Krypto, the Superdog, when a girl named Ruthye asks her for a favor: to help him get revenge on Krem, the criminal who killed her father. Thus she begins an exciting journey that will take the Girl of Steel to the most remote reaches of the universe.

The screenwriter Tom King join forces with the cartoonist Bilquis Evely in one of the most applauded stories of recent times, a true tribute to Supergirl that delves into the character’s motivations to guide her to a new era of greatness.

Authors: Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Matthew Lopes