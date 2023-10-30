The other day I was reading Kill Your Idols, by Toni García Ramón. This book, more a compilation of experiences and memories than an informative text about the lies of fame, came to warn between curiosities and anecdotes of the danger of worshiping a person to the point of deifying her.

If I say this it is because I have been obsessed with Taylor Sheridan since I saw Sicario in 2015. Taking into account that masterpieces such as Comanchería (2016), Wind River (2017), Yellowstone (2018), 1883 (2021) or 1923 (2022) have come later, my obsession has only grow exponentially.

Therefore, when I knew that I had to take care of Special Ops: Lioness, I was afraid of not being able to provide objectivity to the criticism or an honest and transparent evaluation of the series. Fortunately, today I was able to kill my idol. Not entirely, but I can largely criticize Taylor Sheridan.

Special Ops: Lionesstelevision series now available on SkyShowtime, is created and written by the aforementioned Taylor Sheridan. It has a scandalous cast led by Laysla De Oliveira, who is accompanied by proven legends such as Zoe Saldana, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

We are facing another trademark miniseries, this time with eight episodes with an average duration of around 40 minutes. Is about a dramatic thriller, but full of action and with the backdrop of terrorism and espionage as succulent bait for all lovers of this subgenre.

Based on a real US military program, the serie Special Ops: Lioness a SkyShowtime tells the story of Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira). This young woman, forced by circumstances, joins the US Marines. Little did she know that she would end up being a part of something bigger.

Cruz Manuelos ends in the equipo Lioness Engagement, a markedly female selection of the United States Marines whose objective is to infiltrate a terrorist organization to destroy it. But, in this environment of war and espionage, nothing is what it seems, although everything is possible.

Special operations: Lioness does not fool anyone from the first minute. This is a miniseries of action, espionage, thriller and a lot of drama. It is not a stark portrait of the war nor does it address a critique of the conflict, but rather a classic Hollywood Americana with a list of actors in the world’s top.

A disappointing vision of the fight against terrorism

I will start with the strengths of the series by SkyShowtime, which are not few. Special Ops: Lioness is so funny. An archetypal Hollywood entertainment, firmly anchored in American culture and that will delight every Yankee lover in the military thriller section.

Also has an extraordinary technical plot. There are bills here, and a lot of them. Not only because of the aforementioned distribution, but because of the technical bill it spends. Suffice it to say that the first episode is directed by John Hillcoat, director of the acclaimed The Proposal (2005) and the man who will soon adapt Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian.

Although it has not been sold as such, Special Ops: Lioness It’s a Hollywood blockbuster from start to finish.. From its actors to its directors, through its audiovisual treatment and even the classic approach to narrative. A fun and entertaining film, divided into eight parts.

But (I’m already starting with the “buts”) Special Ops: Lioness It is as archetypal as it is simplistic, and this is something that has particularly disappointed me about Taylor Sheridan. In the end, the screenwriter has accustomed us to other types of work that are much more profound, thoughtful and interesting.

Yeah, Special Ops: Lioness a SkyShowtime It has many characteristic elements of Taylor Sheridan’s work. A foul, biting and direct language; tough and aggressive characters; a cynical and cruel vision of life, and a bad temper both in the development of the narrative and in the handling of the camera.

However, in all his works, beyond the tree, the forest proposed very interesting reflections and debates. Here, unfortunately, There is only an amalgamation of action and an entertaining thriller narrative held on the shoulders of a stellar cast and a marvelous technical bill. There is no message. This is Hollywood in its purest form.

And no, that’s not necessarily bad. If you like war and terrorism spy movies and military action thrillers, definitely Special Ops: Lioness is the series you were looking for. A series that, I insist, is much closer to a blockbuster film production than to a television miniseries.

But if you are looking for an intense, deep narrative exercise, with a critical reflection on war and the terrorist conflict… No, Taylor Sheridan’s series is not what you were longing for. If I may be so bold, I highly recommend that you read The Sheriff of Babylon by Tom King. The differences are grotesque.

Definitely, ver Special Ops: Lioness a SkyShowtime is an old-fashioned Hollywood enjoyment for anyone looking for a military espionage thriller. But, despite this, it is a simplistic and disappointing notch in the amazing filmography of a man, Taylor Sheridan, whom I have been able to openly criticize today. At last.