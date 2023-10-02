Review of Sound of Freedom, an action film directed by Alejandro Monteverde starring Jim Caviezel and bringing the viewer closer to the sexual trafficking of minors.

You may have heard about the Sound of Freedom and the enormous debate that has surrounded it. As usually happens in these cases, the value of the work has been eclipsed and there has been great polarization regarding its message.

Something to clarify before starting the critique is that when the viewer sits before the Alejandro Monteverde film You should assume that you will see an action and suspense film, with dramatic moments, but that it will not go much further than that.

First of all, here is the trailer for Sound of Freedom in which it explains in detail what the feature film, which reaches 131 minutes in length, is about.

Jim Caviezel plays an agent with strong moral values ​​who investigates cases of kidnappings of children who end up being sexually exploited and in child pornography rings. Most of them occur in Latin American countries and cannot do more than stop consumers of online content, not save minors.

Exhausted by feeling useless, he decides to take the step of go after kidnapping networks. At whatever price. First with the help of her country and then without it, she will directly combat the sex trafficking networks and the sick characters that populate them.

One of the fuels of his crusade will be found in the contact he has with a family in which two brothers have been kidnapped. A paradigmatic case and of which we will see the entire dramatic arc throughout Sound of Freedom.

The film It starts with a very solid plot and the first half hour catches you and raises questions, especially due to the unhealthy atmosphere and the work of Jim Caviezel, but this is not maintained during a film that suffers from a long length and several episodes.

A film that loses itself

The ambition of Sound of Freedom makes it include various contexts and countries, multiple characters and emotional arcswhich ends up drowning out a film that is exhausting.

As was the case with the excess of information in Operation Kandahar, what is shown is overwhelming and when thinking about it, two feature films could be found and not one. The comparison with Gerard Butler’s film is not accidental, because this could well be one of the many stories that the actor has been starring in recently.

It is easy to see in the values ​​of the protagonist and the messianic interpretation of Jim Caviezel the fixation that some sectors have had for the film, but the story does not know how to take advantage of the depth of a character who ends up being incomprehensible and underutilized in some sections.

Furthermore, it suffers from a range of secondary ones that are prototypical and whose drawing is evident at first glance. Without double readings, clothing and way of speaking define them completely.

We add to this that the final third takes place in a different context and with its own plot arc. In this long final conflict is where most The limitations of the film are noticeable, both in terms of budget and artistic level..

The moments of depth that could well emulate Apocalypse Now are left half-finished, the darkness that resembles Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario also founders.

Once the story is finished and rested, The first minutes and the questions that are thrown at the viewer remain in memory.not what action movies or drama usually work for, despite the emphasis.

In short, Sound of Freedom is an unbalanced film that, for extra-cinematic reasons, has aroused too much expectation for its limited bill.

VALUATION:

Sound of Freedom is an action film with a lot of message that starts at a good pace but gets lost in the different plots and wants to give the characters a depth that they lack. Beyond the controversies, it remains a routine story that is easy to forget.

THE BEST:

The first half hour full of tension and the delivery of Jim Caviezel.

WORST:

Its duration with too many stories that has big drops in pace.