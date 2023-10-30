Review of Past Lives, the drama film written and directed by Celine Song and starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Premieres on November 1.

In appearance, Past Lives (Past Lives) is a simple dramatic film, based on a few characters around whom a story unfolds over time, but be careful, that is only the surface.

As soon as you start scratching, many transversal themes appear that appear to make us think about our own lives and allow us to empathize with them in a very intimate way.

It is a very human film, written and directed by the Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song, which delves like few others into concepts such as non-forced emigration, identity and love understood as something more than a physical fact. They say that you have to write about what you know and have experienced firsthand and here you can see that there is a lot of your own biography.

After having taken charge of the eight episodes of the first season of The Wheel of Time, Song makes his feature film debut with Past Lives…and it must be said that It is a very forceful introduction on several levels: in relation to the story itself, in relation to the direction of actors and also for the dissection it makes of the characters..

Days of a future past

Nora and Jung Hae Sung grew up together in Korea as close friends and classmates, always competing with each other to get the best grades. At the age of ten, Nora emigrates to Canada before moving to Manhattan where she establishes permanent residence to prosper as a playwright.

Being both adults, they look for each other via the Internet and contact each other again online. The connection is incredible: she somehow feels like she did when she was a child, in contact with her culture and her origins and at the same time they have an immediate complicity, as if they had never been separated.

They soon become obsessed with the idea of ​​being together, but they are separated by many miles and both have their own plans that make it difficult for them to see each other again. Time continues to pass, their life decisions take them on increasingly distant paths, but perhaps providence will bring them together for the last time.

Past Lives is a film supported by a sensational cast. There are real sparks between performers Greta Lee and Teo Yoo that not only make the story believable but also that every time they are close the atmosphere can be cut with a knife and fork. They speak with their looks and with their non-verbal language as much or more than with words.

On the other hand, the staging is exquisite: it allows us to walk in the shoes of a tourist, but also of a person who has emigrated and made the city his own, to the point of not having visited certain places with certain people whom he loves. already considers part of herself.

Emotionally, it is one of those films that sweeps you away and is very easy to tune in to.because everyone to a greater or lesser extent has experienced some of the circumstances described here: loving someone and not being able to materialize those feelings in any way due to the fact that it is not the right time, there are other people involved or the destiny does not accompany with its designs.

Wanda Vision

What is clear is that Celine Song knows well what resources to play to move the viewer with the story of what could be three strangers chatting in a bar about whom we began to speculate. The film begins like this, in an almost anecdotal way and takes us on a journey to its interior that makes the situation, so disconcerting at the beginning, clear for us.

Past Lives It is, with all its tragic load, a very beautiful film, beautifully filmed and extremely elegant; Background and form go hand in hand so that light coexists with darkness. There are as many bright and hopeful moments as there are devastating and cold ones. It will not leave anyone indifferent.

VALUATION:

Past Lives is a film that is as beautiful on a visual level as it is profound in its intentions. It goes beyond portraying a romance to tell us about the decisions that mark us and make us follow a certain path: it goes from the intimate to the universal while in a transversal way it talks about how traumatic emigration can be and how it takes root.

THE BEST:

The film manages to avoid sentimentality and achieve great depth when it comes to showing the relationships between the characters.

WORST:

It is quite deceptive: it seems simple when it is not at all. It’s a bit redundant in some ideas.