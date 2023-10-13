Too many Arthurian kings? Wait for Robin Hood to join the party. Planeta Cómic brings us the end of Once and Future

Myths and legends are inexhaustible sources of new written stories. Humanity has always been fascinated by ancient stories where it is not known when reality begins and when fantasy begins. Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Doctor Aphra) saw the potential of British myths and together with Dan Mora, wanted to create a story where fantasy and legend mix, Once & Future.

Comic Planet has been publishing the 30 issues that make up this work in different issues and, finally, has published volume number five, where the story of Bridgette, Duncan, Rose and other characters.

Only one King Arthur can remain alive

In the previous volume it was made clear that Britain You are facing enormous danger. After the existence of Otherworld, all the inhabitants of the islands were trapped in that world of fantasy and myths. If this were not enough, different Arthurian kings began to emerge claiming the throne of Britain. Seeing it impossible to fight against so many kings at the same time, Bridgette McGuire turns to someone older specialized in fighting kings, Robin Hood. While, Mary He continues with his machinations.





Once & Future From start to finish it is a very enjoyable and recommendable work. From the beginning it is a very satisfying read that, even if you do not understand all the British references or legends, never ceases to surprise with its humor, action and characters. In this volume I have missed a little more humor, but it more than makes up for it with the action scenes and the intimate moments of the characters, who know that the end is near and that it is the best time to iron out rough edges.

The ending is quite satisfactory and with script twists quite well done. It will leave many readers happy, although it would not have mattered if the story continued a few more issues, since at no time has it felt that the quality of the story has decreased.





Gillen has been able to take ancient legends and give them a very original twist to introduce them into the century XXI. Furthermore, the cast of characters it has generated are unbeatable, even the secondary characters have moments to shine, especially in this last volume.

But Once & Future It wouldn’t have been the same without the great drawing of Dan Mora, which manages to increase the quality of this comic. The 30 issues that make up the collection have been drawn entirely by him, something that is greatly appreciated, as it gives a lot of consistency to the comic. In this volume, called “The waste land”, Mora He continues to maintain a high level, with incredible designs of creatures and magical beings, but what stands out the most are his drawings in the fight scenes, where he is able to convey the action and violence in a great way.





But we cannot talk only about the drawing, the color in this work also has its importance. Tamra Bonvillain has been the colorist throughout the entire collection of Once & Future and in volume 5 he demonstrates his talent again. The combination of colors that he uses to represent the Otherworld generates a feeling of magic and magical surroundings that fit her like a glove. But with the same color palette, he is able to give realism to mythical buildings of the Britain current, generating a very curious contrast between what is real and what is not. As with the entire collection, the artist maintains a very high level of quality.

The Once & Future 5 edition of Planeta Cómic

Planeta’s editorial is more than correct, it follows the same approach as the previous issues of the collection. Volume 5, “The Waste Land”is a 168-page hardcover volume, which compiles the last 5 issues of Once & Future. At the end of the volume we find the covers of each of these chapters. As a last extra, we have a letter written by Gillen as a farewell. The volume, measuring 16.8 x 25.7 cm, is on sale for 17,99 €. The eBook format costs 10,99 €.

Once and Future #05 is the perfect ending to a great work. This volume is still just as fun as the previous ones and closes the story in a great way, giving great moments and epic battles. Mora and Bonvillain bring Gillen’s story to life, which only increases the quality of a very enjoyable work. It is said that good things are short, but seeing the level of quality of the story in this volume, I wish it could last even longer.

Once and Future nº 05/05

Authors: Kieron Gillen | Dan Mora | Tamra Bonvillain

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Hard cover

Measure: 16,8 x 25,7 cm

Pages: 168 a color

ISBN: 978-84-1140-956-8

Precio: €17.99 physical | €10.99 digital

Synopsis: It’s Christmas Eve and all the kings converge on Excalibur determined to be the true ruler. Chaos breaks loose! What if no one has the strength to wield the sword? Will there finally be peace after so much conflict, or will some unexpected figure claim the throne? Rituals, bombs and battles ensue, as the final fate of Duncan, Mary, Rose, Bridgette, Merlin and the rest awaits!

The incomparable Kieron Gillen (Star Wars: Darth Vader, The Wicked + The Divine) and Dan Mora (Detective Comics) offer us the long-awaited conclusion to their mystical and modern version of the Arthurian legend, nominated for the Hugo Award. Collects issues 25-30 of Once & Future.