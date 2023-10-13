Review of Nightmares, the new Disney+ youth horror series based on the saga of novels by RL Stine that arrives with its first five episodes on Friday, October 13 on the streaming platform.

Friday the 13th and spooky season, a couple of weeks away from Halloween: there cannot be a more ideal time to meet again with the Nightmares of RL Stinethat literary totem aimed at a young audience, although in an updated way.

If just a couple of days ago we were talking to you about the way in which Mike Flanagan has given Edgar Allan Poe’s stories a facelift to introduce contemporary themes in The Fall of the House of Usher, his latest work for Netflix, no We can say that Disney Plus has not known how to do the same in its series, set in 2023.

The first five episodes have landed on the streaming platform with their average duration of 40-50 minutes and an age rating for ages 12 and up. Therefore, “Say ‘potato’ and die”, “The cursed mask”, “The cursed cuckoo”, “Go eat worms” and “Attention, reader” are now available.

From this moment on, it will release one episode per week until the next episode completes the broadcast with the episode “Welcome to Horrorland”… It is more than likely that it will renew for a second season.

But does the formula work? It hits the nail on the head in several ways: making fun of the times we live in and proposing adequate doses of spooky adventures. So Nightmaresin its new serial version, lives up to its original title to give us goosebumps.

Expect, however, a moderate tension and decent entertainment, in line with The Street of Terror but with a lower level of scares: the series takes its time to establish the foundations and relationships between the characters although without ceasing to sow moments rugged that make the protagonists scream.

Is there a link with previous adaptations? Apart from the ’83 film and the 1995 television show, Nightmares and Nightmares: Halloween Night were released in 2015 and 2018. that performed reasonably well at the box office and gave a new opportunity to the somber stories born from paper.

This series created by Nicholas Stoller y Rob Letterman flies freely now, developing a new story that uses as its backbone an event that happened in the past: the death of a boy in strange and violent circumstances, thus proposing a new gallery of characters and ideas from different novels that he versions in his own way to unite all the material.

We therefore have a group of five young people who currently see how terror is unleashed in Port Lawrence. During their journey, they will investigate the tragic death of a teenager named Harold Biddle that took place 30 years ago and discover dark secrets from his parents’ past.

Events will precipitate after the members of the high school celebrate a Halloween party at the old Biddle house, becoming immersed in a new haunted reality that will put them on the ropes. In addition to collaborating to save the town, they will begin a journey of self-discovery.

Nightmares It is a series with soul, not only for recovering the magical objects from the novels but for being able to integrate them into a broader plot and build in the first episode an event that will affect each of the protagonists in a different way.

It is true that it takes its time (and requires a certain amount of patience) to get the plot going, but from the fifth episode onwards the revelations continue and all the work of creating the narrative structure is highlighted.

And are you scared? For a horror fan it may be a somewhat lackluster series because it does not seek to scare so much (which also, with occasional shocks) as to generate intrigue, something that resolves wonderfully, especially once the halfway point is passed.

In sum, Nightmares It is a coherent series, with its bit of bad nonsense, its gloomy setting and its plot twists, in which a certain dose of metalanguage cannot be missing. So, all in all, it is well constructed and deserves a viewing. It’s your time!

VALUATION:

It has soul: the new adaptation of Nightmares proposes an interesting narrative labyrinth and catapults itself above the films. And be careful, there is literary material for much more.

THE BEST:

It is an updated adaptation, well thought out and calculated to go from less to more. It has a vocation to honor the novels and go beyond.

WORST:

You have to be patient at the start, it takes a while to take off and start relating plots.