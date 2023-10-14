The bigger the monster bloodthe more he wants to eat!

monster blood It is book number 15, of the 62 volumes that make up the collection. Nightmares (which is the chosen translation in Spanish for the word Goosebumpsoriginal title of the saga, whose literal translation means “goosebumps“), written by the New York novelist R. L. Stinewhose experience with youth horror does not need any type of demonstration, as we will try to show in the analysis of the aforementioned book, whose full cover you can see below.

Nightmares: Monster Blood It is divided into a total of twenty-nine chapters, all of them of short duration (two pages being the shortest of all), the reading of which is very light, especially because the book has a completely adequate font size so as not to incite confusion. laziness. On the other hand, it must be recognized that the fact that the upper part of each page, as well as the number of each chapter, is represented with an unmistakable shape of blood, is striking, as can be seen in the image that accompanies this paragraph.

Likewise, at the end of each side of the book’s pages, except the first of each chapter, you can see a monstrous shape enveloping the page number we are on, which, added to what was mentioned in the previous paragraph, It creates the right atmosphere to delve into the story.

While his parents look for a house in Atlanta, the young man Evan Rossaccompanied by his dog Triggershe has no choice but to stay with her great-aunt. Kathryn and with Sarabeth, his sinister cat. Although her stay in the house is far from pleasant, she soon makes a friend named Andybut he also knows the brothers Beymer, who are willing to make your life impossible. However, none of this can compare to the consequences of the visit he makes Evan to an old toy store.

In case the plot of Nightmares: Monster Blood Although it may not be attractive in itself, its ending reveals an unexpected surprise that clarifies several aspects of the story, even those that we did not know needed an explanation.

Just by taking a look at the cover of the book, it is possible that some readers, especially older ones, may think of the Blandi Bluba viscous mass, the same color as the monster bloodwhich became very popular among children in the early 1980s, although, fortunately, that harmless toy had no life of its own or homicidal tendencies.

We have already commented at the beginning of the article that the books of Nightmares They are mainly aimed at a children’s and youth audience, although that does not mean that they cannot be equally enjoyed by older people. However, their reading is as fluid as corresponds to the age for which they are designed. And although they won’t keep any adult awake at night, the plots may be a little shocking for the youngest reader.

If you prefer another genre of reading, you have no reason to approach this novel. However, if you consider yourself a true fan of this type of book, there is no doubt that Nightmares: Monster Blood It is a highly recommended option to, at least, have an entertaining time. Furthermore, as we have already mentioned, the collection contains another sixty-one more stories, so, if after finishing it, you consider that it has not been enough for you, R. L. Stine has many more stories waiting for you to discover them.

The volume of Nightmares: Monster Blood It is completed only with the summary of the work.

Nightmares: Monster Blood is correctly published by Hydra Publishing, in softcover format. Its measurements are 13 x 19, it consists of 144 pages and has a price of 9.45 euros.

R. L. Stinebased in New York, is famous for his books of youth literature, especially the horror collection called Nightmares (1992 – 2007), which has sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The success of these stories has also been transferred to the audiovisual world, since they have a television series and two films: Nightmares (2016) y Nightmares 2: Halloween Night (2018). Known as the Stephen King for children, he is currently still writing stories.

Evan He visits an old toy store and buys a dusty can of “monster blood“, but one day he realizes that something strange is happening with the viscous green liquid that the can contains. It does not stop growing. And grow. And grow. And all that growth has given the monster blood a monstrous appetite.