Review of Memento Mori, a Prime Video series set in Valladolid that narrates the crimes of a peculiar murderer and the investigation that seeks to catch him.

Prime Video continues with its plan to launch numerous national productions and, shortly after launching the science fiction film Awareness, now comes Memento Mori, a thriller in six-episode miniseries format.

In principle, Memento Mori has the different elements to achieve a sufficient audience base for this type of content: based on a successful novel belonging to the saga written by César Pérez Gellida, a fast-paced search for a ruthless murderer, gruesome images and faces known.

As an example of what I’m talking about, here is the trailer of Memento Mori in which much of what will appear in the series is anticipated.

In Memento Mori the viewer knows who the murderer is from the first moment, something logical considering his charisma and experiences, so it can be placed on both sides of the narrative: the police and the criminal.

It is a very compact series visually and narratively and it could well have been a movie, although the fact that it ended as a series is not a bad thing, since does not suffer from an elongated extensionbut rather it advances at a sure pace driven by achievement and accurate interpretations that border on excess at times.

As shown in the teaser, the murderer is an eccentric character, a cliché in the genre, so his behavior always moves between the disturbing and the ridiculous. Fortunately, the direction of actors is accurate and Yon González, Francisco Ortiz, Manuela Vellés, Juan Echanove and the entire cast are credible before the camera.

Valladolid as a hunting area

Prime Video

In a present where Madrid and Barcelona tend to be common settings for these series, Memento Mori takes place in Valladolid, a city in which the murderer is dedicated to killing, amputating, leaving poems and, in a way, trolling the police.

A group of police officers, who have the help of the criminal psychologist Carapocha and a literature specialist, seek to understand his motivations and know who he is in order to hunt him down, at least initially.

Memento Mori has a series of quite surprising twists in the middle of the season and in the final stretch. These may be received by the viewer with surprise or some anger, and the reactions cannot be judged because both are understandable. The series does not seek indifference, but rather to give people something to talk about..

All this also happens with a powerful soundtrack that gains strength and is full of hits that are heard at different moments in the plot, either as sound accompaniment or music played and sung by the same protagonists. The fact that the book series is called Verses, Songs and Bits of Meat already serves as a clue in this regard.

Memento Mori has two problems. The main one is that may remind other series already seen in many aspects. It does not invent anything, it transfers it to different circumstances and, under a visual tonality that is reminiscent of Nordic series, it seeks to grip the viewer.

The second problem is the reception of the spectators to some moments which I will not quote because they are spoilers that would destroy the viewing. Ridiculous or magnificent? It will be up to each person to decide. Personally, some seem well managed to me and others have bothered me.

If Memento Mori be successful, surely there will be a second season, and everything indicates that it is one of those series that would grow with the addition of plots. We will see how the reception is on Prime Video.

VALUATION:

Memento Mori is a Prime Video series in which the performers and a direction stand out with a good pulse on the plot set in Valladolid. It is a story that takes itself very seriously, but with excessive leaps into the void and moments that border on the ridiculous. It has an uneven feeling, but it is certainly entertaining.

THE BEST:

How compact the work of the actors is on a visual and narrative level.

WORST:

The plot works thanks to some script twists that can be very debatable.