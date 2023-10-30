G. Willow Wilson’s time as writer of the adventures of Kamala Khan comes to an end in the fifth volume Marvel Omnibus dedicated to Ms. Marvel and published by Panini Comics

It is probably, together with Miles Moralesthe character of Marvel Comics most important created in this century, and that its adventures are collected in a luxury format by Panini Comics It is totally appropriate. Now we get what would be the fifth volume of this line under the title of Marvel All Ms. Marvel 5: Yerma’s adolescence.

Adiós a G. Willow Wilson

It’s been ten years since Kamala Khan came to cartoons for the first time from the hand of its main creator, G. Willow Wilson. This Muslim Pakistani teenager debuted in the series Captain Marvel to immediately go on to have his own series, which turned out to be a great success against all odds.

After a long series of attempts to create the new Peter Parkerin The House of Ideas It was no longer news that some scriptwriter pulled a new character out of a hat that aspired to be an intellectual property with a bright future ahead, but obviously most of them ended up in the recycling bin. Kamala was the exception.

But it was not only the concept of this new Ms Marvel what made their stories succeed, but it would be more accurate to credit this success to the skill of their main people responsible (G. Willow Wilson herself and the cartoonist Adrian Alphona) when it comes to characterizing this young superhero groupie with an inhuman genetic heritage.

Kamala had a very different environment from anything seen before, due to her traditional Pakistani family living in New Jersey, and her personality was very attractive to a certain audience. If this were not the case, the character would not have recently been adapted into a television series in Disney+ (with the great Iman Vellani in the lead role) nor would he be about to join the film franchise of Carol Danvers (and who knows what its importance will be in the future of the UCM) soon.

With this volume we come to say goodbye to the person who is most likely the biggest culprit in all of this. Wilson has accumulated fame since the creation of this character, being one of the most recognized scriptwriters in American comics thanks mainly to her work on this series. But everything comes to an end, and in this volume we have this writer’s farewell to the character (from what is collected in this volume she will be replaced by Saladin Ahmed) that has given him the most fame…

Barren adolescence

The title of this fifth volume serves as a label for the entire series of the character, and it would be fair to say that although Kamala is the center of everything, it has been sustained thanks to the large cast of secondary characters (whether they are on the side of the light or that of the villains) that have been crawling from the beginning.

This choral protagonism will be represented in the first issues contained here, making more mature readers remember situations that they have seen on multiple occasions throughout the history of superhero comics. What happens when a hero with a secret identity disappears? Well, to hide his secret and so that the public cannot deduce that if his alter ego has also disappeared it is because something is wrong, someone has to impersonate him. He has happened to Supermanit has happened to Daredevilit has happened to Spiderman and now it happens to Ms. Marvel…

And it is not just about eliminating suspicion, but also about maintaining the level of security that New Jersey had when Kamala was active. And despite all this it is still a superhero comic, so there will be no shortage of villains like the Inventor or the Shocker…

But the “barren adolescence” thing is going to be noticed. Bruno Carrelli (could we say that this is our protagonist’s most important romantic interest?) has returned after his stay in Wakanda, and it will do so at a time when Kamala finds herself at a true crossroads on all levels that her life may have. Yes, the spirit of Peter Parker seems to be present in the series, but Wilson ensures that at no time can anyone think that we are simply facing a 2.0 version of the wall-crawler, since Kamala stands on her own without any problem.

Everything that has made this series great can continue to be found here. The teenage touch, the interesting and well-told superhero plots and, above all, that aroma that in some parts is negatively described as woke in which we see characters who live in a current and modern world with all its contradictions, with a natural diversity in races, religions and sexuality and, above all, with a good vibe personified in Kamala that makes certain episodes make you smile despite having had a bad day.

Graphically diverse

As far as the graphic section is concerned, here we are going to see a lot of artists credited, but it would be fair to point out above the others to Nico Leonthe main person responsible for most of the pages we have here.

His style could turn off many readers of this type of comics, with that indie comic touch that is so rarely seen in superhero comics. However, in some way that is in the DNA of the series (Alphona was not the typical cartoonist either. Thor) and that is what these stories ask for, and it suits them very well. The truth is that his skill in representing Kamala’s metamorphic abilities gives a lot of play in these pages…

As for the magnificent edition, this deluxe volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 384 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #25 to #38 of Ms. Marvel and the special Generations: Ms. Marvel & Ms. Marvel.

It also includes an introduction by Bruno Orive under the title of The reign of the Miss Wonders, a small final section with extra material and the original covers of all the issues included in the compilation. The recommended retail price of this volume is 44 € and went on sale in June 2023.

Marvel All Ms. Marvel 5: Yerma’s adolescence

Last volume! The already historic stage of G. Willow Wilson as screenwriter of the adventures of Kamala Khan comes to an end. Kamala is missing! Where and for what reason? Either way, Jersey still needs heroes, and in the absence of Ms. Marvel, dozens of them try to fill the gap: they are Kamala’s legacy… but will it be a legacy to be proud of?

Ms. Marvel’s past collides with her future, and as her powers are altered, her personal relationships change forever.

Authors: G. Willow Wilson, Robbie Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Rainbow Rowell, Hasan Minhaj, Devin Grayson, Eve L. Ewing, Jim Zub, Paolo Villanelli, Nico León, Takeshi Miyazawa, Diego Olortegui, Ian Herring, Gustavo Duarte, Bob Quinn , Elmo Bondoc, Joey Vazquez, Kevin Libranda, Minkyu Jung and Juan Vlasco