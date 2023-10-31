Simon Bisley, Keith Giffen, Amanda Conner, Neil Gaiman, Jimmy Palmiotti and Alan Grant sign some of Lobo’s craziest stories that are now collected in a comprehensive edition by ECC Ediciones under the title Portrait of a Bastard

Lobo has always been a kind of Boba Fett (curiously another bounty hunter) DC Universe, a character who, despite not having a long editorial career or adaptations to other media worth mentioning, is among the favorites of many readers due to his transgressive aesthetics and his peculiar way of being. Now, thanks to ECC Editionscomes a volume that brings together some of his best-known stories written by big names in the world of comics: Wolf: Portrait of a bastard.

“Do you know where you can get the Comics Code?”

When the sadly deceased Keith Giffena legend in the world of comics whose loss has been mourned by all professionals in the medium, and Roger Slifer They created the character in the early 1980s in the third issue of the series. Omega Men (not the one written by Tom Kingobviously), little did they imagine that the joke was going to get out of hand…

This species of mercenary from the planet Czarniainitially created to be a villain, would become years later, already in the nineties, a kind of parody of the grim & gritty heroes of Marvel Comics (Punisher y Wolverine mainly) who managed to succeed and become an icon similar to what would be Deadpool in The House of Ideasa character that transcends the coherence of the universe in which he was created to be a reference used in a multitude of crazy stories and crossovers.

Ultraviolence, bad language, political incorrectness and the total absence of morality are the characteristics that make Lobo not only crossover fodder, but also a relatively uncomfortable presence when it comes to writing a “serious” story within the continuity, although notable scriptwriters have known how to handle him in these situations without major problems.

Stories to offend

If we forget that absurd attempt to reformulate the nature of the character, forgetting everything that makes him special, to turn him into something much more mainstream and with an outlet for the general public that was his time in The New 52, our protagonist has always enjoyed the favor of his niche of readers. And this is a niche that could grow considerably if the rumors are true and the character is brought to the big screen with some fidelity (perhaps with Jason Momoa) in the universe that the good of James Gunn is building. For all these reasons, it seems like a good time to compile these adventures.

Probably his most remembered story is the one titled The last Czarnianthe one that opens the volume and tells how this mercenary is hired to rescue a member of his same species who happens to be his former fourth-grade teacher, Miss Grow up. This is even weirder considering that Lobo killed (or so he thought) every Czarcian in the universe, and even stranger considering that Miss Tribb is writing a biography about him.

In his next journey, our heavy metal antihero will end up at nothing more and nothing less than at the gates of heaven to fulfill an assignment that will end with him suffering a series of reincarnations that show the hooliganism with which the authors approached this series.

In Lobo’s Christmas sanction we will have him as a special guest Santa Claus and his elves, who are going to be pierced in fun ways. At this point it is clear that we have come here to break the bank and nothing more, and the absurdity of this plot fits perfectly with this idea.

At the end there are the stories that, without being the best in the volume, are the most curious because of introducing the Czarcian into that strange world that is Gotham Cityshowing off here in his encounters with Batman, Robinhe Joker y Harley Quinn.

Simon Bisley and Lobo, the great couple

The English cartoonist Simon Bisley is the great protagonist in this volume and in the Czarcian’s career in general, since his career has been inevitably marked by this character to the point of being known almost exclusively for what he did with him, with the permission of other illustrious brutes such as he Judge Dredd.

His motley style that could be defined as that of a Richard Corben angry and angular, made him not only a perfectly recognizable artist but also part of the DNA of this character, since it was Bisley who best knew how to portray that underground and provocative touch that has made the Czarcian so brilliantly different.

This volume is presented in hardcover format, contains 368 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of Lobo’s Back nos. 1-4, Lobo nos. 1-4, The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special, Lobo Gallery: Portraits of a Bastich, Harley’s Little Black Book 6, Batman/Lobo y Black and White Vol. 1-2, plus covers for all corresponding included issues and a small final section of variant covers. The recommended retail price is 43.5 € and went on sale in September 2023.

