Review of They Know That, the film by David Trueba that tells how the comedian Eugenio became famous and what his role as a husband and father was like. Premieres on November 1.

Comedians create characters to make us laugh, although sometimes the audience tends to confuse these people with the characters they have created to make us laugh. Gila played dumb to use absurd humor and convince us that she was born on a day when her mother was not at home, Lina Morgan appealed to the silly stereotype and Paco Martínez Soria to the redneck stereotype.

Eugeniounmistakable in his “undertaker’s attire”, pure black from head to toe, with his cross around his neck, his everlasting cigar, his tube glass and his smoked glass glasses, he defended himself from people’s glances like could well to overcome the stage fright. And here, in They Know That, we get to know some of the most intimate facets of a complex and unclassifiable man.

David Trueba composes a biographical film that covers a very important part of his life: from the moment he met his future wife, Conchita, at the end of the 60s until his fame as a comedian took him to the top, filling theaters. and massively selling cassette tapes with his jokes that became a classic of car trips in the 80s.

Is a film that also serves as a tribute to the genius behind cigarette smokesince he recovers some of his most legendary jokes, which have not lost validity because they are examples of white and everlasting humor. and recognition of the woman with whom he forged his career and she was the one who was called to succeed on stage due to her talent, but who made way for her to emerge.

It is a very well narrated film, based on several key points in Eugenio’s biography, but, above all, calibrates the mix of drama and humor very well.

They know that one has a lot of heart and launches a very forceful speech about the difficulty of artists in making a living from their work, reaching the general public by triumphing and establishing themselves, and the level of exposure they have when they face the challenge of pleasing the masses, regardless of your personal situation. There is a transformation in the scenario that is captured very accurately.

But this film would be nothing without the two great performers who support the two fundamental roles. David Verdaguer, with his deep voice and a characterization measured to the millimeter, does an exercise that transcends imitation to go one step further and make us feel the great emotional emptiness of a man whose depression ended up devastating him.

Although, The soul of the film is an immense Carolina Yuste who makes your hair stand on end. There are three key moments in which her breast becomes a metaphor for something else: desire, motherhood and illness and which mark, as if it were a metronome, the vital moment that her husband is going through.

Conchita, however, is always the emotional and family support, the north of a man somewhat lost in life who finds his vocation almost by chance. Without Conchita, there would have been no Eugenio, to understand us. So, anyone looking for a biopic of the comedian alone will be surprised to discover the specific weight that his wife had in his rise to fame.

You know that is also a film full of details set in an exquisite way to make us navigate through the 70s in a very comfortable way: everything is recognizable, from the characterizations to the settings and “the way of doing things” of the time.

It is divided into two very clear parts, the first in which we talk about Eugenio’s previous musical life, with the formation of the group both of youparticipation in tests to go to Eurovision.and the competition with other artists and a second in which he focuses on his comedy career and we stumble upon television hits like the One two Three.

Special mention to the cameos: it’s sweet to find them around. Pedro Ruiz interpreting himself, Lara Dibildos giving life to his mother Laura Valenzuela or to Paco Plaza playing Chicho Ibáñez Serrador.

They know that one has the makings of entering not only one but several categories at the Goya awards and is, decidedly, one of the best Spanish films of the year. Better not to miss it! He has the wonderful ability to make us feel recognized on the screen, to make us laugh and cry. What a combo!

VALUATION:

David Trueba delivers a multifaceted work about a publicly very loved and privately very unknown character. The genius who made us laugh so much despite not being happy and who achieved his greatest popularity in his darkest moment. Highly recommended for the quality of the script, the cast and for recovering a moment in our history.

THE BEST:

The script, which manages to be a tribute but also has its critical side, the setting and Carolina Yuste, masterful. And the cameos!

WORST:

Although Verdaguer does a magnificent job, there are some more dramatic moments in which we lose the character.