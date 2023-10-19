Review of The Forbidden Play, new J-horror by Hideo Nakata, director of films of the genre as influential as The Ring or Dark Water. Premieres on October 20.

He Sitges Film Festival has been the setting chosen for the premiere of Forbidden gamethe new movie Hideo Nakataa true institution in Japanese horror cinema, with films behind it that marked a before and after such as The Ring or Dark Water.

The script is by Noriaki Sugiharawith whom he already collaborated precisely in the late sequel to his most celebrated franchise: Sadako, from 2019. And he performs more or less with the same clumsiness, taking some borrowed ideas that regularly combine with the folklore to which the film and the triangle appeal. loving that serves as a trigger for the action..

It is clear that Nakata knows how to place the camera, play with the reverse shot and give us tremendous scares from time to timebut in this film he has a terrible time maintaining the emotional intensity and cadence of the narrative, largely due to budgetary limitations, but also because of the lack of ambition of a story that gave much morewithout looking for frills.

In fact, the initial prologue, just before the title of the film appears superimposed on the screen, is most stimulating: a kind of truncated fairy tale that becomes gloomy and disturbing in just a few minutes. However, then they opt for a long flashback that deflates the cake and takes away from the narrative.

The line that separates the living from the dead

After the sudden death of his wife, Hiroko Kurasawa visits the house of her former work colleague Naoto Ihara, with whom she was in love in the past, before even knowing that he was married.

Naoto has a son obsessed with the idea of ​​his mother returning to life, after his father innocently gave him to understand that if he planted the tail of a lizard it would regenerate.

Soon Iroko begins to feel a presence in her home and to feel harassed by an entity that pursues and torments her with a very clear message: she must step aside.

Strange phenomena happen and she decides to go to a friend to record it, since he has specialized in directing videos for the Internet. What’s wrong with her? Could the child’s wish be awakening an evil force without knowing it?

It is already clear that in Forbidden game There are elements that are of great interest to the director: recordings, ghosts, rituals… But in what are considered his masterpieces there is something that stands out in the cocktail of themes: that there was always a strong link between local folklore and culture. intimate evolution of their characters. He could empathize with them, even though they were terrifying.

Here he not only neglects something so big that should be the heart of the film but, inexplicably, In his last impasses he throws himself into the arms of Serie B. Simply put, if you don’t have the resources to do something, don’t even try it. If you have tried it and it hasn’t worked out, it is better to apply scissors in assembly and use your imagination than to leave what is embarrassing to others.

Forbidden game It could be an interesting horror film, one of those that penetrates to the bones, despite its commonplaces, if instead of cheap special effects it had sought psychological terror and left open doors that were truly shocking.

This time, the project remains a “I want to and I can’t” from which only specific moments are saved. Perhaps the most frustrating thing is how crystal clear the wasted potential of watching a good scary movie remains. Jealousy, that unhealthy and destructive feeling, causes more terrifying situations in real life.

VALUATION:

If you are looking to be scared, as this director used to provoke before, Forbidden Game is going to leave you at half speed: his film has moments that make your heart race but the resolution could not be poorer and is far from reaching the minimum quality levels .

THE BEST:

The starting point: the opening sequence could be a fantastic self-contained short.

WORST:

The final fireworks, with some very poor special effects that not only scare you, but also cause laughter involuntarily.