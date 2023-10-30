Review of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the adaptation of the Blumhouse video game directed by Emma Tammi and starring Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio. Premieres on November 1.

Rarely has a film generated not just division, but a true abyss between critics and the public. While Five Nights at Freddy’s fails resoundingly and collects all kinds of negative adjectives, viewers in the territories where it was released have flocked to the theaters with a significant piece of information: 94% of the American audience has been under 35 years old.

So that as we write these words we can affirm without a doubt that The film is already a resounding success. on the other side of the pond. More relevant data: it has broken expectations by debuting with 78 million dollars, the best figure of Blumhouse.

At a global level it reaches 130.6 million dollars, something as amazing as it is unheard of having a almost simultaneous premiere in streaming via Peacock on October 26 (he has more than returned the 20 million he spent on the movie).

This makes it clear that the gaming public has mobilized en masse, that they really wanted this adaptation, for which they have been waiting so many years and that It fulfills its function, although you are far from perfect. We will see if the trend consolidates or if the phenomenon deflates quickly.

It is already clear that excellence is not a sine qua non condition to have the blessing of the public and great box office figures. What can we tell you about Blumhouse, which knows more about profitability than anyone in the audiovisual market! Even before it was released, Jason Blum commented that he had recovered the investment with the sale of the distribution rights, so it is more than amortized.

This burger lacks ketchup

What about Spain? Late press screenings, two days before the premiere, do not usually predict great masterpieces because in fact they make clear the distributors’ lack of faith in their products and it is clear that, despite the plans to create an entire cinematographic universe around of this movie, it is Better to bring moderate expectations to the movie theater..

The fact that the film has remained in a age rating that recommends it from 13 years oldergo, you will already anticipate that there is no blood and, although the occasional scare sneaks in with strident audio included and certain specific gruesome moments, fear does not occur at any time.

The movie Five Nights at Freddy’s Blumhouse prioritizes attracting a broad audience rather than capturing the true fear factor of the franchise, making little use, for example, of the security checkpoint cameras or the element of claustrophobia. In its defense, yes, it introduces disturbing ingredients such as missing children, lucid nightmares and Saw-esque animatronic traps.

So we can say that It is not a good film of the genre… but that is not the most important thing for an audience hungry for a cinematic version of their favorite game characters. Here they had to provide a fairly simple plot with a development and the rewriting processes are quite noticeable with several script twists that are somewhat disconcerting.

Often Five Nights at Freddy’s He doesn’t seem to be clear about what he really wants to say.: a family tragedy, the story of a man’s obsession with his own memories, a story of ghosts, possessions or a psychopath. In reality it is all of that at the same time: chopped and seasoned with a little ketchup…

And it feels like it could have gotten much more out of hand, of course, that it never reaches its full potential and that, had the director wanted to, Emma Tammi, who has previously worked on series like Into the Dark, could really put us on the ropes if we wanted to. I had the base material and so did the media.

Where the film shines is in the setting: Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria is really horriblewith its retro air and a design of the animatronic dolls that has made the Jim Henson Factory bring out the best of its artillery. In times of CGI abuse, the work of professional puppeteers and puppeteers who coordinate to carry out more artisanal work is appreciated.

From there, it is a movie full of Easter eggs that will make the most faithful fans of the games really enjoy considering that the resolution of the plot is blatantly childish. In short, although it has a most satisfactory start, a plot twist in which it takes a 180 degree turn and only specific moments of brilliance.

With all its flaws, which are not few, it at least makes the 109 minutes of footage entertaining and accessible to a general audience that is not demanding with the coherence of the narrative. It doesn’t matter a stone.

VALUATION:

Five Nights At Freddy’s serves as temporary light entertainment and little else: it fails to extract the best from the games nor does it end up being an absolute fiasco. It has advantages such as character design and some cool ideas but also weaknesses such as a tone and indecisive intentions that make it not very scary. It was enough for more.

THE BEST:

The design of the Henson Factory animatronics and the goriest moments of the film. The protagonist’s lucid nightmares.

WORST:

The twists and turns of the plot, the fact that it doesn’t take away all the potential it has from the franchise, and the supposedly groundbreaking revelations at the end.