Apple TV+ has just premiered Cooking with Chemistry, a curious television series starring Brie Larson and set in the 1950s.

Perhaps because my brother is a chef and cooking teacher, or because perhaps I have seen him since he was a child showing an unparalleled love for this practice that gives us so much joy; but the truth is that I find in gastronomy a kind of artistic expression that is capable of combining the best sensations and conveying indescribable feelings.

During the last years, The world of cooking and hospitality has found an interesting space in audiovisual fiction. What was once a conspiracy of recipes on the small screen with a charismatic and funny presenter who delighted housewives, curious people and the elderly, is now located on a radically different spectrum.

The case of The Bear, the television series created by Christopher Storer and available on Disney+, is probably the most notable. However, films like The Menu (2022), starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, also expressed themselves through cooking to develop their psychological thriller and black comedy. However, now the turn has come Cooking with chemistry.

Cooking with chemistrythe new Apple TV+ television series, is based on the work of Bonnie Garmus. The Californian author is one of the clearest examples that you should never give up when it comes to fulfilling your dreams. More than 60 years and almost 100 attempts took her to publish her first novel, and it has been a complete success thanks to the story of this scientific chef.

“People are afraid to change, but life is about that,” declared Bonnie Garmus in an interview with El País in March of this year. That is, precisely, the narrative heart of Cooking with chemistrya television series directed by Sarah Adina Smith, written by Susannah Grant and starring Brie LarsonLewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King and Stephanie Koenig, among others.

The history of Cooking with chemistry It is contextualized in the 1950s, an era in which the role of women was reduced to mere male troupes and household entities. Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) dreams of being a scientist, but society has other plans for her. That’s when Supper at Six arrives, a cooking show on television that ends up being Elizabeth’s salvation.

Life is much more than it seems… if you put your mind to it

Although it is held on a dramatic anchor, Cooking with chemistry plays extraordinarily well with the tragicomic tone to offer us the story of a woman who is not satisfied with the role she has had to live in a declaration of intentions that shouts to the public: live, dream, dare with everything and don’t let anyone tell you what you should or shouldn’t do .

Kitchen with chemistry is a feminist series in that a woman stars in the story and its heteropatriarchal context is key to the future of events. However, the narrative goes much further with a subtext that revolves around the idea that life does not follow a predefined course, but rather turns, and turns, and turns. without any type of control. He doesn’t even ask permission.

However, the presence of Brie Larson in Cooking with chemistry gives nuances to the series that would not have been achieved with another actress. The character of Elizabeth Zott seems created exclusively for her, with that ability to show her most powerful side of her, feminist and independent of her, and at the same time provoking an unfriendly and even annoying reaction in the viewers.

Brie Larson’s work on the Apple TV+ series is frank and meticulous. You can almost say that it is an extrapolation of the most recent experiences of the The Marvels actress, who has generated a virulent reaction of hatred in a sector of the male public for not mincing her words and not pleasing the masses. In every way, Elizabeth Zott is Brie Larson, and vice versa.

Apple TV+

As for the series itself, the major virtues of Cooking with chemistry They are its cast and its script. All the characters that orbit around Elizabeth Zott enrich the narrative, while the frenetic and witty dialogues of the Apple TV+ series reduce the intensity of the drama and the pace of the story increases, allowing the viewer not to deviate. the view of the screen.

Not anything else, but the series of Cooking with chemistry She is incredibly clever. The fact of combining cooking with chemistry (pardon the redundancy, given its title) opens a wide range of doors and generates very well-translated sequences thanks to supremely well-suited production designs. That, and the entertainment that the story generates, is more than enough to see it.

However, it is not gold everything that shines. Cooking with Chemistry has a few flaws, especially those that have to do with its pivot points. The series is extremely fascinating, but the absence of narrative ambition makes it appear simplistic in the thematic perspective. Some might point out that it is even “cowardly” or that a little salt should be added to the sauce.

Be that as it may, it was important for the streaming platform to enrich its catalog with a series like this. Cooking with chemistry It joins a long list of the company’s television series that have a big star in their cast and a curious and suggestive premise. This platform may not have as much offering as others, but what it does have, of course, is striking to say the least.

In short, it is entertaining, curious and with great readings about the profound changes we undergo throughout our lives. They may have turned off the heat too soon in some ways, but the resulting dish has a great presentation and ideal flavor.