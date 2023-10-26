Review of Murder at 1600, the first episode of season 3 of Chucky, which premieres on the SyFy channel on November 2 with the usual cast and Don Mancini at the wheel.

We don’t know how the body count will end in this third season of Chucky. The second ended with a Christmas special that included a gloomy Christmas carol in which we reviewed the many, varied, imaginative and bloody deaths of a deliriously brutal batch of episodes.

Good news: Don Mancini continues to know how to reinvent himself again and again making this new trip start with a special flavor. When she wants to instill fear, she succeeds; When she turns to black comedy, it’s hilarious and, although the gore takes a while and starts to show restraint, A season 3 is emerging that wants to destroy political correctness by making good use of irony.

We mean it literally: Chucky has a new and comfortable home that will be very familiar to the audience because it is, nothing more and nothing less, than the White House. In one of his usual “meta jokes” we have the actor Devon Sawa playing a new character in the series: he plays the president of the United States.

He already played Luke and Logan Wheeler in the first season and Father Bryce in the second. Now he steps into the shoes of a guy who has won at the polls independently, dispensing with the support of the big parties and rising to power with the promise of absolute transparency in his management and the great horizon of uniting the nation under the umbrella of great values.

His little son, Henry, has a doll Good Guys (in principle, the last one left) named Joseph for whom he feels a very special attachment and whose heart he hears beating at night… because of course he is very alive! And he wants to get revenge on Jake, Devon and Lexi! So he contacts them to start playing cat and mouse.

The first two continue with their romantic relationship, about to level up, while she is obsessed with recovering her sister who voluntarily left with her. Jennifer Tilly y Glenda and is learning voodoo.

Chucky also has plans for his family and begins to harass Tilly to warn her that he is still thinking about killing her and that he will not be able to stop her from punishing her children for being disobedient.

Wind in their sails

In Chucky 3 There is an important increase in the quality of production values. Social satire continues to be the heart of the series, but this is not a careless or unambitious audiovisual product: the staging, the sets and the special effects are meticulously meticulous.

All resources are also put at the service of fun: We want to see gruesome deaths, viscera, blood and lack of control in addition to seeing order burn, clear. With a single episode seen it is impossible to assess the evolution of the series, but it leaves many clues planted as to what is to come in terms of ideological discourse.

The characters who present themselves as morally perfect and want to be an example of virtue will face the wall of the most absolute evil. They have promised us that season 3 of Chucky It will be the darkest and scariest to date and, given the rails along which these first plot lines run, we believe it. We have weeks of fun ahead of us!

The broadcast begins on SyFy on November 2 and will advance one episode per week until completing the eight that comprise it on December 21. The iconic character who champions this cult franchise has many lives left if things continue to be done this well.

We, for our part, have had a great time watching Murder at 1600, which is the title of this first episode, on the big screen to celebrate the Chucky Day on October 25. But you just have to read the names of the next ones to rub your hands together: Let the Right One In, Jennifer’s Body and Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Happy nightmares in the face Halloween!

VALUATION:

Promising start to a third season that oozes bad drool and quickly puts the characters on the ropes. The Chucky series has an upward evolution and shows that when creative control is left in the hands of the person who conceived a universe and is given the appropriate resources, he knows how to exploit it.

THE BEST:

That remains faithful to its essence, opening up to a world much larger than that of Hackensacks. It is very well shot and manages to be witty and relevant.

WORST:

It is miraculous that teenagers are still alive. They are a concession to have a hook with young audiences and add current themes to the plot.