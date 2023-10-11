Review of Awareness, a successful science-fiction proposal that you can enjoy on Prime Video with Óscar Jaenada, María Pedraza and Pedro Alonso and Carlos Scholz. Premieres October 11 on Prime Video.

While we are still immersed in the Sitges Film Festival 2023, we have to talk to you about one of the films presented in this context. Prime Video users can enjoy from today Awareness in streaming but believe me when I tell you that it offers a show designed for the big screen, which is the way in which members of the press have been able to see it.

It is a science-fiction film that draws from manga in the first place and from superhero cinema in particular, developing a story in which Special effects are essential to be able to give the necessary spectacularity to the situations that are presented to us..

Nothing to object to in this shot, because there are sequences that look extraordinary, playing with the most interesting concepts that make you doubt what is real and what is a blatant lie.

Very good shooting and post-production planning that accounts for the the platform’s interest in Spanish talent in the first place and in a genre that is little traveled but with a lot of projection among young audiences.

Three powers within the reach of very few

The first thing the film’s director and co-writer does well Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo) together with Iván Ledesma is to generate its own mythology. Not too complex, not too groundbreaking, but with its own ideology, its rules and language.

In this way, the plot of Awareness introduces us to Ian, a rebellious teenager who lives with his alcoholic father on the margins of society, in a permanent flight to avoid being caught.

They get ahead through small tricks thanks to Ian’s extraordinary ability to project visual illusions into the minds of othersallowing you to get away with almost any situation.

After losing control over his powers in public, a mysterious secret agency begins to pursue him. While fleeing from him, Ian will discover that he is not the only one and that his entire life has been a lie. But also that it is within his reach to master two other powers that, in fact, could make him one of the most exceptional and dangerous human beings in the world.

Although the premise is interesting and the visual representation is very well thought out, not everything is praise for Awareness: one of its most serious problems is the casting and direction of actors. At first, there is little chemistry on screen between the cast members but it is also noticeable that they have moments in which they do not know where to go.

The physical dedication of the cast is undoubted, with Maria Pedraza shining with his own light on more than one occasion performing fantastic acrobatics, but Neither the dialogues are deep enough nor the performers are natural when putting them on their feet.. There is also a somewhat forced “modern” aesthetic that makes the characters remain anchored in posturing and pouting.

If we ignore these defects, which are not small but do not prevent us from enjoying the most attractive part of the proposal, we can say that Benmayor has ideas and talent and that he is setting up more and more ambitious projects in which glimpse many sci-fi references that are worthy of praise. You can tell that he has a lot of viewings in his backpack and what he likes.

It is true that Awareness It is a rather “freakish” film (even with its Matrix touch at times) but it is completely necessary to give this proposal the packaging, tone and strength it needs. Let no one take away your aspirations: you want to be liked and to a certain extent you achieve it.

VALUATION:

It shows: Awareness is committed to a more or less simple story in which there is grit, movement and some carefully constructed sequences. some refined special effects.

THE BEST:

Which has powerful cinematographic ideas, good action choreography and great intentions.

WORST:

The performances are not the strong point of the film, which lacks a lot of naturalness to flow freshly.