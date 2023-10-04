We reach the finish line with Ahsoka in Disney+. After several weeks accompanying—and getting up early—with the Star Wars series, the prodigal daughter of Dave Filoni concludes its batch of eight episodes.

Rick Famuyiwawho we have had behind the cameras in several episodes of The Mandalorian, takes the director’s chair to hone his action skills in The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlordas a final episode is titled.

We are facing a chapter that has the difficult task of closing many open plots in a short time, so either the series hits an epic acceleration, or enters seedbed mode for the future.

Today, at HobbyCine from Hobby Consolas, we bring you the review of episode 8 Ahsokawhich is now available on Disney+ to complete the first season.

Remember that I will not go into details of this episode until I realize otherwise, but I will speak freely about what happened in previous chapters.

Against the clock

Seven episodes of preparation should have left us with a final chapter of Ahsoka full of action from minute 1. The characters are established and any pause will kill the pace of the third act.

For this reason, Rick Famuyiwa opts for a bottom-up approach to the action and leaves the slower moments for the first few minutes, which almost feel like part of the previous chapter.

In their 49 minutes —about 44 if we remove summaries and credits—, action is the common thread so that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) y Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) stop the grand almirante Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in his attempt to return to the known galaxy.

He time trial effect is evident throughout the episode, both within the fiction, with that aforementioned plot, and outside of it, with the perspective that Ahsoka You only have those 44 minutes to close many threads.

On that note, don’t expect an absolute conclusion in The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord—it sounds like the subtitle of the first installment of The Chronicles of Narnia, yes. Ahsoka is going to sow a lot in this final episode that will not be resolved until future productions.

Lights and shadows

This final episode of Ahsoka season 1 is not perfect: the action scenes are fine, despite the traditional kicks to logic that Star Wars of many combats that err on the side of being acrobatic rather than being realistic.

Some theories that have been formulated in recent weeks are going to get answers: whether positive or negative.

However, we will find some underused characters in this episode 8 of Ahsoka that is going to leave us with a bittersweet feeling.

Seeing the painting from afar, Ahsoka It ends its first season satisfactorily, but it is far from being a colossal ending and forceful and is light years away from some season endings of The Mandalorian, specifically the second.

ATTENTION: from this point I will begin to talk with spoilers for episode 8 of Ahsoka. If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, I recommend that you save reading the rest of the review for when you have.

Turned tables

Well, let’s get to the substantial part of the review: starting The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord with what should have been the cliffhanger of episode 7, has been a singular decision. At least Rick Famuyiwa relegates those slower scenes to the beginning and doesn’t derail the increasing pace of the episode.

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) becomes a Night Sister in his own right for his services and the great mothers present him with the sword of Talzina direct nod to The Clone Wars and one of the most prominent witches of the coven.

The path of the protagonist trio will soon run into problems due to the aerial ambush of Thrawn’s TIEs. They are almost the first Imperial fighters to do real damage with a single pass. The T-6 One-Nine-Seven-Four —Ahsoka’s shuttle and Pliable— is disabled and Sabine ends up crashing it.

This will generate a new case of spectator complicity that, added to what the Chimera —Thrawn’s destroyer— has been slow to embark its cargo and prepare for its departure, adds to the infamous list of cases in which Star Wars He has not known how to manage time. Come on, let Huyang and the noti They repair the emaciated ship in less time than the hyperspace ring attaches to the Chimera.

A detail about Thrawn that I have read in some comments about the series and with which I agree has been going on since Star Wars Rebels and Lars Mikkelsen and, by extension, Dave Filoni, repeat it in Ahsoka: the villain needs to stop verbalizing his plans in advance.

One of the virtues of Mitth’raw’nuruodo -Thrawn- is that he is always several steps ahead of his opponents on a strategic level. Stopping every time he makes a decision to explain it to the viewer somewhat overshadows one of Star Wars’ best villains.

Well, the three musketeers arrive at the fortress and the great mothers confirm what we have been knowing for three chapters: zombie assault soldiers. Don’t hold your breath: the undead have been part of Star Wars since the old Expanded Universe and, in fact, the new canon has already made use of them in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, for example.

In fact, it looks like there are shots of the cargo that Thrawn has loaded onto his ship, but I’m going to leave that for last.

Zombie-like as they are, the stormtroopers end up being little more than a minor annoyance to Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra. It cannot be said that Morgan Elsbeth has been a much greater obstacle.

Her duel with Ahsoka, including the times she’s looked vulnerable and the former Jedi hasn’t taken advantage of it and instead paraded her lightsabers in front of her, is visually appealing. However, letting Ezra and Sabine pass when his goal was to literally stop and/or slow them down makes no sense.

Yeah, new case of complicity with the viewer, but there are too many in a short time. All those powers are not very spectacular. Let’s remember that these two characters already met in The Mandalorian, in a much more attractive face to face, in my opinion. Ironically, magic has killed magic.

Then there are the two zombie death troopers – another irony, yes, since the new canon reused the name ‘death trooper’ from the zombies of the Expanded Universe to name this elite troop that was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story —, who are almost meaner than Morgan Elsbeth.

And here comes a paragraph: now We are almost at the end and no sign of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno)now later I continue with the anger about it.

Finally, despite the mechanical aptitudes of Huyang and the hobbits of Peridea, Thrawn gets his way, but stows away Ezra Bridger again. Ahsoka and Sabine stay in the other galaxy when the Mandalorian decides to help her teacher.

In this sense, it is good that Ahsoka leaves us with the feeling that, at least, the relationship between two of its protagonists has been repaired after these eight episodes: something that seems to be closed in this season finale.

Thrawn se dirige a Dathomir with his burden while Ezra slips away upon arriving in the new galaxy for a reunion with Chopper y Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who comes out in this season finale to say hello and that’s it. In the end, Ezra and Thrawn have been exchanged for Ahsoka and Sabine.

The carousel of scenes begins to find out where everything is left and, finally, we see Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati sowing their respective futures: she as leader of the Peridean raiders and he on a revealing statue of Padreone of the three entities of balance – one also sees that of Son—.

The tragic part is that, due to the death of Ray Stevenson, this quest for Baylan’s power that takes us back to The Clone Wars, is going to look very different when they continue it. This makes it more hurtful how underused the character has been in the final episode.

Ahsoka also sees a convorthe white owl that is a symbol for Rosario Dawson’s character and that connects directly with the World between Worlds. Between that and the Force ghost Anakin Skywalkerit seems that the togruta will return to that dimension.

The Serie has dedicated itself to sowing a lot for the future, but its season finale doesn’t quite have that conclusive feeling, even though it leaves open plots. If you hurry me, consolega, it almost seems like the end of the knot facing the act of the outcome of a story, so it leaves us halfway.

Ahsoka leaves us at the expense of a second season on Disney+ to complete the story of this journey, unless Dave Filoni wants to continue the story in the film he will direct and in which all the series from this era of Star Wars will come together. For the sake of the series, I hope it’s the former, so it’s not a product launcher without a proper conclusion.

This ends, for now, our journey with Ahsoka, consolega. We will continue talking about the Disney+ series on the web as we reveal more details. What did you think of the season?