Spiderman knows that with great power comes great responsibility… to take care of pets!

A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos! is a graphic novel written and drawn by Mike Maihackwhich tells a simple and fun adventure of the most famous wall-crawler in Marvelwhose analysis you can read after taking a look at the complete cover of the work, which is below this paragraph.

A threat is wreaking havoc on Central Parkso a large number of heroes, most of which are members of The Avengers, they move there to confront it. Although Spiderman also wants to help, he cannot do it, since, together with a dove that he has baptized with the name Markhas to face his own responsibility: taking care of his comrades’ pets.

Although Spiderman may be the protagonist of the volume, he is not the only superhero that we can see inside, since, as announced on the cover itself, many other familiar faces can be seen, such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hawk Eye (Kate Bishop), Nick Furia, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Squirrel Girl, Doctor Strange, Ant Man, Wasp, Black Panther, Hulk y Ms. Marvelwhich are all those who ask Spiderman take care of your pets.

Also makes an appearance J. Jonah Jamesonwhile Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Baby Groot y Thanos They make a cameo in a vignette. Nor can we fail to mention the great threat that devastates Central Parkwho turns out to be a gallery villain Spiderman and, of course, the usual locations of Marvel that appear in the work, such as Daily Bugle o Asgard.

Although the first page of A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos!has a very poor drawing quality, something that is done deliberately to show the flashback of how the web-slinger gets his powers, the rest of the images in the graphic novel have the same quality as shown on the cover.

As if from a post-credits scene of a movie UCM it would be treated, A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos! contains a last page, located after the author’s biography, which shows a comic situation starring spider-man and Jawswhich is the pet that Ms. Marvel had left him to take care of (and the only one next to Chewiethe cat Captain Marvelwhich we already knew before).

Evidently, A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos! It is aimed mainly at the little ones in the house, as shown by the speed of its reading, despite having almost 100 pages, the simplicity of the plot and the style of the drawing (although the content wins quite a few points if we compare it with works such as Marvel Meow (2022)). However, that does not mean that an adult cannot have a fun time and, at least, smile at the crazy situations that take place in the graphic novel.

Therefore, if you are a fan of Spiderman and you are just looking to have an entertaining time, without any major pretensions, this comic may be one of the most correct solutions you can find.

A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos! It is completed with a couple of full-page images (one of which you can see below this paragraph), a dedication to anyone who has had to face a responsibility, the aforementioned biography of the author and the summary of the work.

A Mighty Marvel Team-Up. Spiderman: ¡Animales, reuníos! is correctly published by Panini Comics, in hardcover format and in color. Its measurements are 15.5 x 21.5, it consists of 96 pages and has a price of 14.95 euros.

The graphic humorist Mike Maihack, resident in Land O’Lakes (Florida), with his wife, two children and two cats, is known for works such as Cleopatra in Space (2021), six volumes published by Scholastic Graphix, for which he has won the Florida Book Award , in addition to garnering a good review from School Library Journal and being chosen as a Recommendation for Young Reluctant Readers by YALSA (Young Adult Library Services Association). Even Dreamworks Television has adapted it into a children’s cartoon series. Mike Maihack He is unable to do a somersault.

